Less than two weeks after committing to LSU, Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norco, California, flipped his commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.
LSU's 2020 class now has 10 commitments and ranks No. 3 nationally, second in the Southeastern Conference, per 247Sports.
A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletic department, the school offic…
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Navarrette, the nation's No. 14 athlete, plays wide receiver, tight end and is a pass rusher at Norco High, and he had committed to LSU a few hours after his visit to campus for the LSU spring game.
"After long talks with my family and coaches I have decided to rescind my commitment to LSU and get my wings in Eugene, Oregon by committing to the Ducks," Navarrette wrote in a tweet. "I am so appreciative to Coach Orgeron and the LSU fans for all the love."
COMMITTED 110%🐥 pic.twitter.com/4ECcsbVRqj— Jaden J Navarrette (@jadennavarrette) April 19, 2019
Navarrette is the third member of the 2020 class to rescind their commitment to LSU this year.
Previously, University High's Jaquelin Roy, the nation's No. 9 defensive tackle, and four-star wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine, the nation's No. 69 wide receiver, withdrew their commitments. Neither player has committed elsewhere.
A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletics department, the school has …
In setting the tone for his role as LSU’s new athletic director, Scott Woodward might have o…
LSU's 2020 Commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
*Ratings by 247Sports