Less than two weeks after committing to LSU, Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norco, California, flipped his commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.

LSU's 2020 class now has 10 commitments and ranks No. 3 nationally, second in the Southeastern Conference, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Navarrette, the nation's No. 14 athlete, plays wide receiver, tight end and is a pass rusher at Norco High, and he had committed to LSU a few hours after his visit to campus for the LSU spring game.

"After long talks with my family and coaches I have decided to rescind my commitment to LSU and get my wings in Eugene, Oregon by committing to the Ducks," Navarrette wrote in a tweet. "I am so appreciative to Coach Orgeron and the LSU fans for all the love."

Navarrette is the third member of the 2020 class to rescind their commitment to LSU this year.

Previously, University High's Jaquelin Roy, the nation's No. 9 defensive tackle, and four-star wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine, the nation's No. 69 wide receiver, withdrew their commitments. Neither player has committed elsewhere.

LSU's 2020 Commitments

Name Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 1 CB Jordan Berry Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne) DT 6-2 323 *** Nation's No. 33 DT Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 9 WDE Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6 233 **** Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB Courtland Ford Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill) OT 6-6 305 **** Nation's No. 23 OT CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 24 DT Lorando Johnson Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster) CB 6-0 181 **** Nation's No. 11 CB Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB

*Ratings by 247Sports