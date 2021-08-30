LSU's athletic facilities appeared to have escaped without significant damage as Hurricane Ida stormed through southeast Louisiana from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

WAFB reported a peak wind gust of 63 mph in Baton Rouge from the storm which came ashore with 150 mph winds and a peak recorded wind gust of 172 mph at Port Fourchon.

SEC teams without enough players have to forfeit games this season, league announces Teams in the Southeastern Conference across all sports will have to forfeit games this year if they can't field enough players for any reason, the league formally announced Monday afternoon.

The LSU football team evacuated to Houston and may remain there until it leaves Thursday for Saturday's UCLA game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California (7:30 p.m. CDT, Fox).

LSU's home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Tiger Stadium against McNeese State.

Check out these photos from Tiger Stadium and Alex Box Stadium.