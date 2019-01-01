GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was the hit, and that was it.

Didn’t it all seem like it was heading toward disaster?

Joe Burrow never saw it coming — the blindside block after his interception, which knocked him clean off his feet and led to a 93-yard interception return that set Central Florida ahead 14-3 midway through the first quarter.

Burrow laid on the turf at State Farm Stadium for a few moments, stirring from the hit, before he went to the sideline under his own power.

This was the big game, the Fiesta Bowl, the sort of moment the Ohio State graduate transfer had come to LSU to win.

A few days before, his teammate and friend Tiger Scheyd had compared Burrow to John Wayne — the cool, calm and collected country western protagonist, whom nothing could bother.

Nothing would again.

On the next drive, Burrow came out slinging: a 15-yard pass to junior receiver Stephen Sullivan to midfield; an 11-yard rush to the UCF 39; and then, he dropped a perfectly placed touchdown pass to freshman receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the left corner of the end zone, bringing the Tigers within 14-10.

Over the course of the next three drives, Burrow went 8 of 9 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns — vaulting No. 11 LSU (10-3) to a 40-32 win over No. 8 UCF (12-1), which gave the Tigers their first New Year’s Six bowl game victory in program history.

It was a landmark victory in the tenure of head coach Ed Orgeron, who completed his second full season as head coach by winning 10 games for the first time since 2013.

Burrow finished the game 21 of 34 passing for 394 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. It was the most touchdowns thrown by an LSU quarterback in a bowl game since Matt Flynn threw four touchdowns in the 2008 BCS national championship.

LSU will more than likely finish the season within the top 10 in the AP poll, which would set the Tigers up favorably for a run at the College Football Playoff next season.

Early on New Year's Day, it seemed like UCF would be on their way to their 26th consecutive victory, perhaps another self-proclaimed national championship and a parade in Disney World.

The Knights had lost starting quarterback McKenzie Milton to a season-ending leg injury in the regular season finale, but his backup Darriel Mack, showed early exactly what the fast-paced offense, which ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) could do.

LSU's Grant Delpit on targeting ejection: 'Impossible, this is not football anymore' LSU's star safety Grant Delpit was ejected for targeting in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF; he was not a fan of the decision.

On UCF’s opening drive, they scored a touchdown in six plays — capped by a 25-yard touchdown run by running back Greg McCrae, who burst past several LSU defenders off the left edge.

But after Burrow’s pick-six, the LSU defense held firm.

UCF’s next four drives in the first half totaled four plays for 41 yards.

An LSU defense decimated by suspensions, injuries and ejections continued to make plays.

Entering the game, the Tigers didn't have its starting cornerbacks Greedy Williams (NFL draft), Kristian Fulton (ankle injury) and Kelvin Joseph (suspension for violation of team rules); they didn't have starting nose tackles Breiden Fehoko (arm injury) or Ed Alexander (NFL draft).

Even as the game went on, the depth continued to drop. Starting cornerback Terrence Alexander was thrown out of the game for throwing a punch in a tustle with a UCF cornerback. Starting safety Grant Delpit was ejected for the game for targeting.

But by the end of the game, LSU outgained UCF 556-250 in total offensive yards, and with 4:12 remaining in the game, the Tigers led 40-24.

UCF scored a touchdown late, a two-yard run by Taj McGowan, that set the final score.

The Knights nearly converted on an onside kick attempt, which was recovered by senior tight end Foster Moreau.

UCF got the ball one last time, but LSU safety JaCoby Stevens hauled in an interception after a deflected pass to end the game.