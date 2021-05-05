As the Southeastern Conference and major sports sprint toward the potential for packed stadiums and arenas, the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a looming concern.

LSU baseball's Alex Box Stadium became the first of the program's sports to remove capacity limits in recent weeks. But should vaccines be a prerequisite for attendees if Tiger Stadium looks to pack in 100,000 fans by September.

"It's badly needed," argues USA Today columnist Dan Wolken.

His argument is based around the southern states on the whole, where vaccination rates have notably lagged across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

"Is there any single thing that could be more motivational than telling people they need to show proof of vaccination to get inside Bryant-Denny Stadium or the Swamp?" Wolken writes.

Nine of the bottom 12 states by percentage of adults vaccinated are the home of SEC schools, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Alabama and Mississippi are at the bottom of that list, with rates of 22.61% and 22.75%, respectively.

Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Louisiana rank with the 4th-7th lowest percentages. Kentucky is the lone state with an SEC program above the national average of 29.79%.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,236,489 residents had completed their vaccinations as of May 4. Since the beginning of the pandemics, the state has reported 390,695 confirmed cases with 9,476 deaths confirmed.

The SEC football slate is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 4. LSU plays its first home game the following weekend on Sept. 11, when they'll host McNeese State. Tiger Stadium allowed a maximum of 25,000 fans for each of its five home games in 2020, with Athletic Director Scott Woodward expressing optimism earlier in the offseason that a full stadium and tailgating would return in 2021.

Vanderbilt was the lone SEC school to not allow fan attendance at any level during the 2020 season.

"SEC football is a big enough incentive for so many Southerners that it could have a real impact on a part of the country that isn’t getting enough people vaccinated," Wolken writes. "Schools should play that card while they still can."

