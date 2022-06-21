Baseball season continues for LSU players heading to summer collegiate leagues or Team USA ball.
There's a lot that goes into choosing the right destination for each player, and some, like Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan, have received invites to compete for a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team. Crews and Morgan will play in the Stars vs. Stripes series on June 30-July 4 as a part of a roster of 48-50 non-draft eligible players before the final roster is paired down to a final 26 who will travel to the Netherlands July 9-15.
But as for the rest — many head up north to the Cape Cod and Northwoods Leagues to fine-tune their skills for next season.
"We look at: what does a player need in terms of at-bats, improvement and just having a track record of 20 years of doing this and who has good host families and takes care of them from a food standpoint," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "What does the coaching staff situation look like? What is their role in the team going to be is it an aligned with what the player needs to do to improve and be a great player for LSU?"
Here's the list provided by LSU coach Jay Johnson:
Jordan Thompson - Y.D. Red Sox (Cape Cod)
Grant Taylor - Brewster White Caps (Cape Cod)
Luke Leto - LaCrosse Loggers (Northwoods)
Josh Stevenson - LaCrosse Loggers (Northwoods)
Bryce Collins - Y.D. Red Sox (Cape Cod)
Garrett Edwards - Bourne Braves (Cape Cod)
Hayden Travinski - Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod)
Paul Gervase - Brewster Whitecapes (Cape Cod)
Josh Pearson - Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod)