LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that he's looking mostly at the NFL for a replacement for former passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

One person has already interviewed for the job, Orgeron said, and they have a slate of interviews scheduled for next week. The Tigers head coach said he doesn't need to make a decision until spring football begins in March.

"We're looking for different ideas," Orgeron said. "We're looking for things that can add to our already great offense."

The ideal candidate, Orgeron said, is someone who either knows LSU's system "very well" or can "teach us something different."

The 30-year-old Brady joined the Tigers coaching staff after spending two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints, and he helped construct LSU's record-breaking offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger by using the spread concepts he learned under Saints coach Sean Payton.

LSU football prospect McKinnley Jackson inks with Texas A&M on national signing day McKinnley Jackson, a four-star defensive tackle from Mississippi, announced on national signing day that he will sign with Texas A&M.

LSU's offense led the nation with 48.4 points per game, quarterback Joe Burrow won the school's second Heisman Trophy and Brady became the first non-coordinator to win the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach.

Burrow invited LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz to his Heisman ceremony. Munoz was thought to possibly be in the running to replace Brady, but he has since left campus, joining former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor as the Bears' wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator.

Orgeron said Munoz "is always going to be a candidate" for the passing game coordinator position, but Orgeron said he wants "to see what's out there" first.

"I thought he did a very good job for us," Orgeron said. "But I want to see what's out there. I want to do a great job of bringing the best I can for LSU, and for right now, we can't make a decision until we have a lot of other guys to interview."