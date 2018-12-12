HOUSTON — The LSU basketball team will have 11 scholarship players available for Wednesday night’s game with undefeated and 24th-ranked Houston in the Fertitta Center.
Freshman forward Emmitt Williams, who was held out of Sunday’s game with Incarnate Word after cutting his lip in a rebounding drill in practice Friday, participated in early warmups.
Coach Will Wade said after the 91-50 win over Incarnate Word that Williams, who leads LSU with 7.1 rebounds a game, would likely be ready to go against Houston.
Williams has started seven of eight games this season and is the Tigers’ fifth-leading scorer with 8.5 points per game
Also expected back on the court for the 8 p.m. contest with Houston (8-0) is senior guard Daryl Edwards, who has been sidelined for the past two games with a bone issue in his lower leg.
Edwards missed the games with Grambling and Incarnate Word, but returned to practice earlier this week and went through warmups with his teammates Wednesday night. He is averaging 5.0 points and 1.7 rebounds a game.
LSU (7-2) will remain in Houston overnight and fly to Las Vegas on Thursday morning to continue preparations for Saturday night’s game with St. Mary’s. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. CST with the game to be televised by ESPNU.
The LSU-St. Mary’s game will be the nightcap of a doubleheader in the Neon Hoops Showcase just off the Las Vegas Strip in T-Mobile Arena, the home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.
LSU and St. Mary’s both played in the NIT last season.
UNLV will take on BYU in the opener of the doubleheader at 7:30 p.m. CST.