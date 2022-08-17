Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on the cover of the latest edition of Sports Illustrated, which is the preview edition for the 2022 NFL season.

Burrow, who also appeared on the cover while he was at LSU, gets a nod from Sports Illustrated as one of the NFL's brightest stars on the cover of the September edition.

"Their ultracool QB has transformed the Bengals' vibe," the cover says. "Joe Burrow knows his job isn't done."

Joe Burrow and the New Normal



Joe Burrow and the New Normal

In his second NFL season, Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, where Cincinnati lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow returned to practice for the Bengals recently after undergoing an appendectomy 2 1/2 weeks ago.