Plenty of south Louisianans are familiar with hangovers.
No. 4 LSU (3-0) had the same sort of slow start before it rallied for a 65-14 win over Northwestern State (0-3) on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Sure, the memory of the party remains — LSU's 45-38 win over then-No. 9 Texas in Austin last week — but those warm feelings can fade quickly when a winless FCS team makes a game of it for a half.
The 51-point victory will certainly shine when the College Football Playoff committee looks back at this game as it votes on its first official poll Nov. 5.
But buried beneath what became a convincing win, LSU still needs to figure out a major problem.
And it's not with the Tigers offense.
Northwestern State led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, and the Demons trailed just 24-14 at halftime because quarterback Shelton Eppler was trading haymakers with the Heisman-contending Joe Burrow.
Burrow eventually delivered the knockout blow when LSU scored four straight touchdowns to start the second half and forced three consecutive three-and-outs (we'll get there); but at the half, Eppler passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Burrow had 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception at halftime — only, Burrow was passing against a Demons team that lost 33-7 to Division II Midwestern State the week before.
Eppler was moving the ball against a secondary that LSU coach Ed Orgeron said is the best he's ever been a part of as a coach.
Before diving into the issues, there are a few significant caveats: LSU did play without starting inside linebacker Michael Divinity (coach's decision), plus starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan (injuries) and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (injury).
Then, safety Todd Harris left the game in the second quarter with what the LSU radio broadcast said was a sprained knee.
The absences were noticeable, but Northwestern State's first-half results were indicative of the defensive struggles LSU had when it gave up 409 yards passing against Texas last week.
But in the second half? Whoo boy, was the issue fixed: the Demons totaled just 78 yards of total offense and didn't score again.
So what was the issue?
The LSU secondary struggled playing in zone coverage in the first half, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said, and when the defense switched to a tighter man coverage, the Tigers were able to shut down the Demons passing game.
"The zones weren't working," Orgeron said. "We played more man. We tightened up our guys in man coverage. You saw us breaking the ball a little faster, almost get some picks. I think that was the biggest adjustment."
Yes, LSU nearly had two pick-sixes: inside linebacker Micah Baskerville dropped one in the first half, and starting cornerback Derek Stingley bobbled another toward the start of the second half.
But when the Tigers were playing off Northwestern State in zone coverage, Eppler had his way with the LSU defense.
Northwestern State's Eppler was 4-of-7 passing for 24 yards on a first drive that lasted 11 plays and traveled 40 yards, reaching the LSU 35 before Eppler turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass.
The Demons moved the ball just as easily on the second drive, with Eppler completing passes of 12, 28 and 11 yards before arcing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Quan Shorts in the left corner of the end zone. The score put Northwestern State up 7-3 with nine seconds left in the first quarter.
Then, after Northwestern State punted on its third drive — making room for two LSU touchdowns — Eppler completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to David Fitzwater, who was wide open in what appeared to be busted coverage within the LSU secondary.
LSU outside linebacker Travez Moore was supposed to go with Fitzwater on the wheel route, Orgeron said, but he let the receiver by him, apparently expecting that there would be help behind him.
All of the sudden, LSU's lead was 17-14 with 5:29 left in the first half.
The Tigers offense continued to hum, with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for a 3-yard score to put LSU up 24-14. But after Burrow was intercepted for the second time of the season by Demons cornerback Dylan Wilson at the LSU 15, it appeared Northwestern State had a chance to come back within a single score.
Enter the Green Team.
The third-down blitz package concocted by LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda ended up stopping the Demons offense. The Green Team puts the defense's four best pass rushers on the line of scrimmage, regardless of position, and it's intended to bring extra pressure on a quarterback.
On Saturday, the platoon included linebackers Damone Clark, Andre Anthony, Ray Thornton and defensive end Jarell Cherry. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen also was placed directly over the center and blitzed.
The look forced Northwestern State to punt on its first drive of the second quarter, and LSU quickly pushed its lead to two scores. Then, on third-and-10 at the LSU 17 with less than a minute left in the first half, the Green Team forced Eppler into another incomplete pass.
Demons kicker Scotty Roblow missed a 34-yard field goal on the next play. Northwestern State would not score again.
The Green Team was deployed again on third-and-5 to start the second half, forcing the pass that Stingley bobbled that was nearly a pick-six.
The extra pressure from the Green Team and LSU's man coverage kept Eppler in check for the remainder of the game. But the Tigers will certainly have to play some zone when it begins Southeastern Conference play next week.
"We just can't always play man," Orgeron said. "We had to play some zone, and we worked hard on it this week. We need some more work."
The Demons quarterback finished 21 of 38 for 225 yards and a touchdown, while the team punted five times and turned the ball over on downs during its drives in the second half.
LSU plays at Vanderbilt (0-2) at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
The Tigers offense is playing at an all-time high.
As for the LSU defense?
"We still haven't really had a game this year where the defense is leaving the game happy, proud of what we put on tape and what we did," LSU starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips said."Still a lot of mistakes this week. Still beginning of the season. We've got a lot to learn and a lot to adjust to."