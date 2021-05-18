For so long this season, Drew Bianco and Ma’Khail Hilliard spent LSU’s games on the bench, two upperclassmen relegated to backup roles. They played occasionally, but barring a surge in production, it looked like they would end the season without much say on where LSU finished.

Then the production arrived.

Over the past month, Bianco has batted .310 (13 for 42) with three home runs while playing spotless defense at second base, and Hilliard has delivered three quality starts.

LSU’s recent resurgence required the entire team to play better. The Tigers needed more than just two players to step up at the right time. But it’s no coincidence Bianco and Hilliard’s contributions have coincided with LSU pulling itself onto the verge of an NCAA tournament bid after starting 1-8 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers had played without a regular second baseman or a third starter. Bianco and Hilliard provided both.

“We would like to have been doing this all year, but we’re glad we’re doing it right now at the right time,” Bianco said. “Our whole team is heating up at the right time. Whatever our roles were going to be down the stretch, we were going to be great teammates and try to win some games, but both me and him are getting hot at the right time.

“It feels good, especially being veterans and helping out the younger guys who have basically been carrying us the whole year.”

At second base, LSU played most of the season with sophomores Collier Cranford and Zach Arnold. They flashed promise at times, but Cranford needed to improve his bat and Arnold had to work on his defense. Bianco has given LSU both qualities.

During LSU’s crucial win Sunday against Alabama, Bianco recorded his first multi-hit game since March 27 and crushed a home run. The junior, who considered transferring last summer and was batting .171 last month, also handled six attempts at second base.

At one point, Bianco charged a sharp ground ball and flipped it to shortstop Jordan Thomspon to keep the lead runner out of scoring position. He turned a double play on the next batter.

“That kid made some unbelievable plays, plays I wasn't even sure he was capable of making,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “Drew plays with an awful lot of self-confidence, and he's not afraid.”

The same day, Hilliard limited the Crimson Tide to three runs over five innings. The senior right-hander recorded a season-high seven strikeouts.

Hilliard pitched in LSU’s weekend rotation as a freshman but had lost his spot for two years, pitching out of the bullpen until LSU needed a third starter after Jaden Hill suffered a season-ending injury. The Tigers first tried freshmen Blake Money and Will Hellmers.

"When Jaden went down, we lost a really quality starting pitcher," Mainieri said. "I always had Ma'Khail in the back of my mind."

Hilliard, who dealt with various arm issues the past two seasons, got his first start in a midweek game. His vicious curveball looked crisp again. His fastball ran. He started later that week against Arkansas and helped lead LSU to a win over the No. 1 team in the country as the Tigers avoided a sweep.

LSU has won seven of its past nine games since. And at the same time, Hilliard has recorded a 2.60 ERA over 17⅓ innings since he reentered the weekend rotation.

“Going forward, I feel like I have to pitch with a chip on my shoulder, and I have something to prove every time I step on the mound,” Hilliard said. “That’s what I’m going to do.”