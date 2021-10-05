Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte wasn't present during the open portion of LSU's practice Tuesday afternoon as the team prepared for No. 16 Kentucky this weekend.
With the weather clear, LSU held a 15-minute viewing session for the first time in two weeks. Players sometimes come to practice later for a variety of reasons.
Boutte is LSU's leading receiver and tied for the most touchdown catches in the country this season with nine. Wide receiver Trey Palmer, who briefly left LSU's loss to Auburn after getting tackled on a kickoff, also didn't practice.
Safety Major Burns and nose tackle Joseph Evans were not present. Burns has started every game, making 25 tackles with one interception. Evans has four starts.
While they didn't participate in the open period, sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore practiced after missing LSU's game against Auburn, and backup safety Todd Harris Jr. went through drills in a gold, non-contact jersey after missing the last two games.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the open portion of practice:
WR Kayshon Boutte, So.
RB John Emery, Jr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
LB Josh White, So.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
RB Corren Norman, So.
CB Darren Evans, Sr.
S Major Burns, DB
CB Raydarious Jones, R-So.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
OL Kardell Thomas, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
NT Joseph Evans, So.
DT Glen Logan, Sr.
Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:
CB Eli Ricks, So.
S Todd Harris, Sr.
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.
LB Navonteque Strong, So.
CB Cordale Flott, Jr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
LB Greg Penn III, Fr.
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
OG Chasen Hines, Sr.
TE Jack Bech, Fr.
Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.