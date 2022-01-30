The LSU men's basketball team's 2022 recruiting class was bolstered Sunday with a commitment from five-star prospect Yohan Traore.
A 6-foot-10, 225-pound center, Traore is a senior at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. He made a nonbinding pledge to LSU and can make it official when the spring signing period begins April 13.
Traore is the second five-star from the 2022 class to pick LSU, joining 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward Julian Phillips of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.
Traore is the 15th overall prospect and No. 4 center in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite listings. He also checks in as the top player in Arizona.
He picked LSU over Auburn, Gonzaga and UCLA among others.
Phillips, who last week was named a McDonald's All-American, is currently ranked No. 12 overall by 247Sports and is the No. 2 power forward nationally.
Phillips and four-star Devin Ree, a 6-8 small forward from Terry, Mississippi, made it official with Will Wade's program during the early signing period in November.
Traore's commitment helped boost LSU's 2022 class ranking from 33rd nationally to 11th. The Tigers also are fourth among Southeastern Conference schools.
Traore is the second five-star prospect to pick LSU in the past 17 days.
Marvel Allen, a 6-4 combo guard from Calvary Christian Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, was Wade's first commitment for 2023 on Jan. 14.
Allen is ranked as the nation's No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite listing and the No. 4 point guard nationally.
If they eventually sign with LSU, Traore and Allen will become the seventh and eighth five-star recruits to pick LSU since Wade took over in March 2017.
The others are Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams (2018), Trendon Watford (2019), Cam Thomas (2020), Efton Reid (2021) and Phillips (2022).