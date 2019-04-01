While LSU took batting practice Monday afternoon, sophomore left fielder Daniel Cabrera sat in the dugout wearing sweats.

Cabrera, the Tigers’ cleanup hitter for most of the season who has hit six home runs, will not play during either of LSU’s midweek games, Tuesday against Grambling or Wednesday against South Alabama. He aggravated an injury to his right wrist at Mississippi State and sat out the series’ final game.

“It's when I start swinging,” Cabrera said as he watched his teammates hit. “It's pretty painful.”

Cabrera’s absence until at least Friday affects multiple positions and gives playing time to three freshmen. Giovanni DiGiacomo will start in left field. CJ Willis and Cade Beloso will handle first base and designated hitter.

The youngest of four outfielders, DiGiacomo has spent most of his freshman season rotating with Saul Garza as LSU’s designated hitter.

Coach Paul Mainieri told DiGiacomo during his recruitment he would probably start in the outfield as a freshman. The Tigers thought outfielders Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis would sign professional contracts after the MLB draft. Instead, both came back to school.

In his limited playing time, DiGiacomo has showcased speed while pushing his batting average above .300. Beginning on March 16, during LSU’s second game of a doubleheader against Kentucky, DiGiacomo has put together a nine-game hitting streak.

“The only difference for him will be (playing) defense as well,” Mainieri said.

Starting DiGiacomo in the outfield opens a spot in the lineup at designated hitter, which will allow Mainieri to play Beloso and Willis at the same time.

Beloso took over the everyday spot at first base during the season’s first week, but his batting average has plummeted since the beginning of the Southeastern Conference schedule, dropping to .241. Meanwhile, Willis helped spark LSU’s offensive revival against Mississippi State.

In the eighth inning of Thursday’s game, Mainieri gave Willis a pinch-hit at-bat after three days of what Mainieri called “awesome” batting practice. He drove in a run with an opposite-field double.

Though Mainieri did not want to give up on Beloso, who has hit four home runs, he started Willis at first base the next two games. Willis drove in another four runs.

As Cabrera nursed his wrist, the final game against Mississippi State on Saturday provided a glimpse into LSU’s lineup for the next two days. DiGiacomo started in left field. Willis played first base. Beloso was the designated hitter. LSU scored 11 runs.

Once Cabrera returns, LSU will have to decide how it uses these three freshmen.

“It's going to be a balancing act,” Mainieri said. “We'll see how these next two days go, then we'll decide on Friday, if Cabrera's able to play, what the best combination will be for us going forward.”