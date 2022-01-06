New LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jamar Cain and defensive assistant Robert Steeples all signed three-year deals with the school, according to term sheets obtained Thursday by The Advocate through a public records request.
House's deal is the most lucrative of the bunch and makes him one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country. The current linebackers coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, House will earn $1.8 million during his first year. His salary increases to $2 million by the 2024 season.
The deals are pending background checks and approval from the LSU board of supervisors, which next meets Jan. 27. The board also will have to approve term sheets for offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan to finalize their employment.
Before spending the last three seasons with the Chiefs, House was the defensive coordinator at Kentucky for two years. He helped the Wildcats reach 10 wins in 2018, leading a defense with three NFL draft picks. House will remain with Kansas City through the end of its season.
House's deal would have made him the fifth-highest paid defensive coordinator in college football this season, according to a USA Today database. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch also earned $1.8 million this season before leaving for Southern Cal.
House's deal has various postseason bonuses similar to Denbrock. For example, he will receive $25,000 if LSU wins the Southeastern Conference championship, $75,000 if it reaches the national title game and $100,000 if the Tigers win a national championship during his tenure.
New LSU coach Brian Kelly initially targeted his defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman, for the same role. He also interviewed Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White. But Freeman became the head coach at Notre Dame, and White stayed at Kentucky.
House replaces Daronte Jones, who spent one season at LSU. Jones had signed a two-year contract worth $1.3 million annually. He also received a one-time payment of $150,000.
Though House will become one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country, his salary won't be as much as former LSU defensive coordinators Dave Aranda or Bo Pelini. Aranda earned $2.5 million in his last contract. Pelini made $2.3 million during his one season.
Cain, who was expected to join Lincoln Riley at Southern Cal, will average $850,000 per year. His salary starts at $800,000. It then rises by $50,000 increments annually throughout the deal. Cain also can earn postseason incentives.
Steeples, who's currently an assistant special teams coach with the Minnesota Vikings, will make an average of $500,000 over the course of his deal. His salary begins at $450,000 and increases by $50,000 increments every year. Steeples, whose exact role hasn't been announced, also can earn postseason bonuses.
House, Cain and Steeples' buyout clauses require LSU to pay them 90% of their remaining base salary and supplemental compensation if they are fired without cause.
Similar to the rest of LSU's new assistants, the three coaches will have to pay LSU 50% of their remaining base salary and supplemental compensation if they accept a non-head coaching position with another SEC team or FBS program within a 500-mile radius of LSU.
They'll have to pay 25% of the remaining base and supplemental compensation if they accept a non-head coaching position anywhere else.
If House leaves for any college head coaching position or any play-calling coordinator position in the NFL, he won't be required to pay LSU any liquidated damages.
Cain and Steeples won't have to pay LSU if they leave for a college play-calling or head coaching position or a play-calling coordinator position in the NFL.
The three coaches also wouldn't have to pay the school if they leave within 90 days of Kelly's last day.