Even three weeks later, the seven-overtime, 4-hour and 53-minute game between LSU and Texas A&M on Nov. 24 is still the talk of the college football world.
In a look back at the 2018 regular season, ESPN named the regular season finale for both schools as the top game of the year.
LSU seemed like it was destined to take the game in regulation -- including Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron coaching the final 90 minutes soaked from a Gatorade bath -- before A&M stormed back for a 74-72 victory.
"To paraphrase Stefon from "Saturday Night Live," this game had everything: 146 points, seven overtimes, a premature Gatorade bath and that thing where a coach's nephew reportedly gets into a fight with a guy who has a pacemaker," ESPN author David M. Hale writes.
The game broke numerous school and NCAA records, including longest total duration and points scored.
You can read a full recap of the wild LSU-Texas A&M game and the records broken here.
The A&M game wasn't LSU's only appearance on the list.
LSU's 22-21 victory at then No. 7 Auburn on Sept. 15 was ranked as the 10th best college football game of 2018.
In a late comeback, LSU senior Cole Tracy nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired for the win.
You can read a recap from that game here.
It marked the Tigers' second top 10 victory in the first three weeks of the season after LSU beat Miami in week one.
You can read ESPN's full list of top college football games from 2018 here.