Their names are similar, and it appears their college journeys will be as well, despite questions after Taulia Tagovailoa took an official visit to LSU as the Tigers faced off with Alabama last week in Baton Rouge.

Taulia, the younger brother of star Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is committed to Alabama's 2019 class, and explained why he took the visit, according to a report from AL.com.

“It was good, and I wanted to be there to support my brother,” he said in the report. “We actually had all of our family there to support him like they were for me tonight ... Win or lose, we’re still family and I’ve been blessed to have them."

Coach O just walked out of the locker room with #Bama commit Taulia Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/Nlt64EYPoH — Tre'von Ware (@318photo) November 3, 2018

Taulia, who spoke after a playoff victory for his Thompson High School team Friday, was spotted alongside LSU coach Ed Orgeron before the game, with pictures circulating social media. The visit raised eyebrows, but he quickly affirmed he's still committed to Alabama.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Alabama dominated the game 29-0.

The young quarterback offered kind words for LSU's head coach, however.

"Coach O is like family to me and he took me in like family. He’s hilarious and I like him a lot, but who wouldn’t? He’s a great coach, and he cares for his team," he said.

LSU's 2019 class, ranked No. 8 nationally according to 247Sports, has Peter Parish -- also an Alabama native -- as it's lone quarterback commitment thus far.

