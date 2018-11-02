Each time LSU has entered a game this season as the underdog, the Tigers have both covered the spread and won the football game.
LSU was a 3-point dog to Miami and won 33-17; Auburn was favored by minus-10 and then lost 22-21 on a last-second field goal; and the Tigers blew out then-No. 2 Georgia, which entered the game a touchdown favorite.
This time, the spread has favored Alabama by 14.5 points at Tiger Stadium. That's the biggest line against LSU all season. But, if you remember last season, the Crimson Tide were favored by 20.5 points, and the Tigers covered in a 24-10 loss.
As far as the over/under, this matchup has generally hit the under. The last four games of this series had a total predicted scored of either 46 or 46.5 points, and the only time it didn't hit under was in 2015, a push, when Alabama won 30-16.
But this season's total predicted score? It's 54 — the same number as the average points Alabama is scoring per game this season. And the Crimson Tide have been hitting their mark. Five out of the seven games that had a total predicted score hit the over.
Can't see video below? Click here.
But LSU is clearly Alabama's toughest opponent, said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service.
"You can start with the schedule," Riordan said. "Per Bill Connelly's (of SB Nation) S&P ratings, Alabama's best wins are against Texas A&M (ranked 26th) and Missouri (27th)—both at home. The Tide's other wins have come against Ole Miss (46th), Arkansas (75th), Arkansas State (79th), Tennessee (83rd), UL Lafayette (92nd) and Louisville (99th). Their schedule is, objectively speaking, a complete farce."
"This game should be close enough that we finally get Alabama's best and 'full' game."
But LSU covering and LSU winning are two separate things.
"We all know they're capable of pulling off the upset," Riordan said. "But capable doesn't mean likely. Underdogs of 14.5 points win roughly 15% of the time historically. LSU will need to catch a few breaks, and they'll need to play a near perfect game, but a win is by no means off the table."