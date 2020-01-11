K’Lavon Chaisson couldn't contain his excitement.

At one practice in particular last season, LSU’s starting outside linebacker jumped around to hype up his teammates.

Just one problem with that.

“‘You’re coming off an ACL injury,’” safety JaCoby Stevens remembers saying. “‘Man, you need to chill out a little bit.’”

But that’s Chaisson.

Fellow No. 18 in offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry noted how Chaisson remained upbeat — no matter what — after he tore his ACL against Miami in 2018's season opener. Chaisson went to every game and was at every practice last year, safety Kary Vincent said.

“Anytime you deal with a major injury of any type, you really have to stay positive because if you don't, you feel like you're under an ocean and you're drowning,” defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence said. “The biggest thing with his situation was that he needed to keep working hard, stay dedicated. He did that.”

No one’s telling Chaisson to settle down now, because nearly 500 days post-ACL tear, he’s playing the best football of his career.

The reigning Peach Bowl defensive MVP tallied six total takedowns against Oklahoma two weeks ago, sacking Heisman finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts twice. In the Southeastern Conference championship game, Chaisson had four tackles with a sack, another quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

On the year, Chaisson has 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 of which have been sacks.

“I was hoping that after we had to plan for Chase Young that we wouldn't see that another guy like that,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, comparing Chaisson to Ohio State’s Heisman finalist defensive end. “Oh my gosh, that young man is, he's one of the best that I've seen just with the assortment of pass rushes that he has.”

What stands out about Chaisson to Elliott is his quickness and his size.

Chaisson stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds, which Elliott pointed out is smaller than Young (6-6, 265). Because of Chaisson’s size-speed combination, he can pull off moves many others can’t, which makes him dangerous.

“He can beat you around the edge. He can up and under. He can spin on you. He just has a knack for his twist game,” Elliott said. “And we've had to work extremely, extremely hard to make sure that we know where he's at.”

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda moves Chaisson around. Chaisson himself doesn’t like the “pass rusher” label, as he’s said on Twitter he prefers to be called a game changer or a playmaker, noting he can do it all. His twitter handle is a play on words involving “sack guru” and his old No. 4.

But the season started out slow, by no fault of his own. Chaisson was hampered for most of training camp and missed the Northwestern State and Vanderbilt games because of an ankle injury.

Chaisson eased back onto the scene, tallying just one tackle against Utah State in his return game, but the following week against Florida, Chaisson’s productivity exploded — eight tackles, five of which were unassisted, and three tackles for loss. Both were career highs at the time.

Less than a month later, Chaisson recorded 3.5 tackles for loss against Alabama — one of which came on third down. And in the Peach Bowl, Chaisson had six unassisted tackles and two sacks — both career-highs.

“I know throughout the season many of the games I was getting close to getting my sacks, getting the QB pressures on one end,” Chaisson said. “I was just missing that one key ingredient.”

His rush angle.

Chaisson worked on it with both LSU defensive line coach Bill Johnson and head coach Ed Orgeron, who essentially serves as an additional defensive line coach.

Sometimes, Chaisson admitted, his angle sent him too far up field and he’d fly by an opposing quarterback. And other times, he didn’t explode into the backfield with as much power as he could.

“This has all been about changing my angles, making it a game of chess, not checkers, and not trying to win on the first (play),” Chaisson said. “It's a mind game.”

For Chaisson, it took patience to get here.

Patience to get his angles right. Patience to get back onto the field after his ACL tear.

Once he put in the work, he knew he’d be playing at a high level, but this?

“I wouldn’t say it’s something that I expected,” Chaisson said.

His teammates, though, they knew.

Vincent said, “I'm not surprised by his play at all.”

Lawrence said, “If you look at the film and really watch him, he's on another level. The way he's rushing the passer and playing the run and being an all-around threat. I couldn't say enough positive things about K'Lavon. He's a special young talent and whether he decides to come back next year or not, it's not my decision but what he can do whatever he wants because he's a special talent.

Stevens said, “To see K'Lavon stay up and keep his light through all the darkness, it's amazing because with that injury, a lot of guys goes off the deep end. K'Lavon never did. … To see all this is paying off, K'Lavon is a great guy. There's a reason why he's wearing 18. I'm happy for all the success that he's had. Now I would never tell him that, because he would never tell me that but I'm very proud of him.”