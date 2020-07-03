LSU football has gained another commitment to its 2021 recruiting class. And he won't have to go far from home.
Chris Hilton, a four-star prospect out of Zachary and the top wide receiver from the state of Louisiana per 247Sports, committed to play for the Tigers in a video released to TigerDetails on Friday.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the news, Tweeting his familiar "Hold that Tiger."
LSU has 14 commitments for the 2021 class, which is ranked seventh in the country by 247Sports.
Hilton is one of 12 four-star commitments, three of which are wide receivers.