LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) flips the ball in the air after scoring in the second half of the Tigers' 66-38 win over the Commodores, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

There has been little movement among the top teams in the national rankings, so little surprise that there has not been much movement when it comes to LSU’s bowl projections. Even after an open date dropped LSU from No. 4 to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, 13 of 14 projections continue to show LSU in a New Year’s Six game. The lone outlier continues to be SI.com’s Michael Shapiro, who since LSU beat Texas has penciled in a Tigers-Tigers matchup between LSU and Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in a CFP semifinal. In an increasingly trendy choice, five projections have LSU in the Orange Bowl against Virginia, the top non-playoff team from the ACC. It would be an interesting destination for the Tigers, who haven’t played in the Orange since losing 21-20 to Nebraska after the 1982 season.

The projections

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson

Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Bowl guide

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

