There has been little movement among the top teams in the national rankings, so little surprise that there has not been much movement when it comes to LSU’s bowl projections. Even after an open date dropped LSU from No. 4 to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, 13 of 14 projections continue to show LSU in a New Year’s Six game. The lone outlier continues to be SI.com’s Michael Shapiro, who since LSU beat Texas has penciled in a Tigers-Tigers matchup between LSU and Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in a CFP semifinal. In an increasingly trendy choice, five projections have LSU in the Orange Bowl against Virginia, the top non-playoff team from the ACC. It would be an interesting destination for the Tigers, who haven’t played in the Orange since losing 21-20 to Nebraska after the 1982 season.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Bowl guide
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)