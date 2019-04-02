LSU baseball has reached the halfway point of the regular season, so let’s take a minute to look back.

The Tigers began their pursuit of a seventh national title ranked No. 1 in the country. They started by winning eight straight games. Then they went 11-9, dropping out of the top 10 in all but one poll.

First, the pitching staff was inconsistent and the offense scored in bunches. Then the offense hit a dry spell while the pitchers found their rhythm. In took more than a month, but the Tigers put together their most complete games last weekend, when they won a series at No. 4 Mississippi State.

Before LSU plays Grambling on Tuesday night, the first of five home games this week, let’s reflect on what we’ve seen so far.

What to make of the pitching?

Inconsistent pitching marred the Tigers the first two weeks. They struggled to throw strikes, giving out dozens of free passes. The problem peaked when LSU was swept by Texas. The Tigers have pitched better since that series. They held the highest ERA in the Southeastern Conference when league games began, but they have the conference’s sixth-lowest ERA through nine games.

Injured arms

The health of LSU’s pitching staff the last few weeks has worried coach Paul Mainieri more than anything else. The Tigers are riddled by injuries. Freshmen Landon Marceaux, Jaden Hill and Chase Costello all remain out, and Mainieri doesn’t know when they’ll return. LSU has 12 healthy pitchers; only eight have thrown more than 10 innings. Somehow, LSU managed the beginning of the SEC schedule with such few experienced arms.

Breakout player: Cole Henry

Henry began the season outside the weekend rotation, alternating between relief appearances and midweek starts. As his fellow freshmen suffered arm injuries, Henry made his first weekend start against Cal. He threw four shutout innings. During three SEC starts, Henry holds a 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Henry’s performances have been vital as LSU manages all those sore arms.

Overall, high run production

The Tigers broke out of a five-game rut when they scored 21 runs over the final two games against Mississippi State. That week-long stretch was dark, but overall, LSU has hit the ball well this season. It’s averaging 7.3 runs per game and has the fourth-highest batting average in the conference during league play.

Most valuable player: Chris Reid

This one is obvious, right? Cut last summer and brought back to the team two weeks before the first game, Reid has given LSU stability in the middle of the lineup. The senior third baseman owns the third-highest batting average (.333) on the team, and he leads the Tigers in RBIs during SEC games with 11. On Monday, Reid earned SEC Co-Player of the Week.

What’s next

The wins over Mississippi State showed for the first time an LSU team capable of winning titles. The Tigers shut down an offense that had scored 53 runs over its last three games to outscore Mississippi State 26-13.

The outcome of the series gave LSU confidence heading into the thick of the SEC schedule. The Tigers are 6-3 in the conference, a half game behind Texas A&M — their opponent this weekend — for first place in the western division.