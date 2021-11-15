LSU has to win its last two games to reach bowl eligibility and Saturday's home game against Louisiana-Monroe falls in the must-win category - not only for the Tigers' postseason chances, but also for Ed Orgeron's legacy in Baton Rouge.

If Orgeron's Tigers fall to the Warhawks, that's a loss that fans won't soon forget. Sure, Orgeron won a national title, but a defeat to ULM would be as deflating as any recent loss in program history.

LSU (4-6) has shown it can get up for opponents like Florida and Alabama. Will it do the same for a Sun Belt Conference opponent that will surely put its best foot forward in Death Valley?

ULM (4-6) also needs to win its next two games to have a shot at a bowl bid, but the Warhawks will be heavy underdogs in both contests - at LSU and at Louisiana.

ULM has made progress in the first season under Terry Bowden as proven with wins over Liberty, Troy and South Alabama. On Saturday, the Warhawks will be 29-point road underdogs, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 12: LSU vs. ULM

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: ULM (+29) at LSU

Series record: LSU leads, 3-0

ULM record: 4-6

LSU record: 4-6

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN2 and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes ESPN2.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

37: Number of receptions by LSU receiver Jack Bech, who is one off the team lead.

837: The number of yards rushing by LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

5.5: Number of sacks by ULM defensive end Ty Shelby.

10: Number of interceptions by the ULM defense this season.

