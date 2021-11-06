TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A patched-up LSU defense did its best to hang with No. 2 Alabama in Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium before the Crimson Tide offense did just enough to claim a hard-fought 20-14 win.
LSU went into the game without nine defensive players who have started at least one game this season.
The latest to join the list was freshman defensive end Maason Smith, who coach Ed Orgerson said was questionable for the game after having to get around on crutches this week.
Still, the Tigers managed to shut out the Crimson Tide in the first quarter and for the first 27 minutes, 8 seconds of their Southeastern Conference matchup.
It was the first time this season that Alabama, which went into the game ranked second nationally in scoring at 45.9 points per game, was blanked in the first quarter.
The Crimson Tide had piled up 101 points in the opening quarter and 100 points in the second quarter of its first eight games.
Alabama managed just 308 total yards, 186 yards fewer than their average of 494.0 this season, including just 6 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
Tattered defense
In addition to Smith, LSU defenders who have started at least one game but did not play Saturday night were cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, safety Major Burns, defensive backs Cordale Flott and Sage Ryan, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony, and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.
LSU dressed out 67 players for the game even though SEC rules allow teams to bring 70 players to road games.
Fonua, Jones start
Senior defensive end Soni Fonua got the start in place of Smith, who began the season as a defensive tackle but started the past two games outside after Gaye was lost for the season with an injury against Kentucky on Oct. 9.
It was the first start for Fonua in 16 career games with the Tigers.
Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. also made his first start in an LSU uniform when the Tigers employed three linebackers for the first snap for only the third time this season.
Jones’ 12-yard sack of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ended the Crimson Tide’s third possession, forcing a punt. It was the first sack of the season for Jones.
Streak continues
When LSU quarterback Max Johnson connected with Brian Thomas Jr. for an 8-yard scoring pass on LSU’s first possession, it extended a lengthy streak for the Tigers.
It was the 38th consecutive game they’ve had at least one touchdown pass.
The last time LSU didn’t have a passing touchdown was when Alabama notched a 29-0 shutout of the Tigers on Nov. 3, 2018 in Tiger Stadium.
Injury report
LSU center Liam Shanahan sustained a lower leg injury with 8:05 remaining in the game and limped off the field, but was able to return later on the same drive.
Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. injured his right foot or ankle and hobbled off the field with 57 seconds to play in the second quarter, but returned in the third quarter.
Wide receiver Deion Smith Jr., who dressed out for the first time since leaving the Kentucky game with a leg injury, was in street clothes on the sideline in the second half.
Saban vs. LSU
After losing three of his first five games to LSU when he took the Alabama job in 2007, Nick Saban has now won 10 of the past 11 matchups against the school he coached at from 2000 to 2004.
Saban, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Halloween, is now 12-5 all-time against LSU. That includes a loss to the Tigers in the 1995 Independence Bowl when he was the head coach at Michigan State.
Lagniappe
Alabama led the FBS in third down conversions coming into the game at 58.3%, but was just 4 of 13 for 30.8%. … Orgeron is 1-8 all-time against Alabama, including a 1-5 mark since becoming LSU’s head coach in 2016. … Alabama has now won 42 of its past 43 home games with the only loss being a 46-41 setback to LSU on Nov. 9, 2019. … LSU won the pregame coin toss for the first time in its past seven games. The last time the Tigers called it correctly was in a Week 2 contest with McNeese State.
Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.