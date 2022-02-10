LOS ANGELES — It was a moment of pure serendipity.
As the setting sun illuminated the horizon in a bright orange glow, Jimmy Chase navigated his way out of Arrowhead Stadium and into the swaths of parking lots surrounding the sports complex in Kansas City, Missouri.
As is his cathartic tradition after games, the father of former LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase lit his victory cigar and kept walking — relishing in the joy of how his son was Super Bowl bound after the Cincinnati Bengals upset the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Among the chaos, Chase ran into Jimmy Burrow — who had just lit a cigar of his own to celebrate the success of his son, Joe Burrow.
An onlooker saw the two and snapped a photo, and it spread like wildfire on social media — invoking memories of LSU's national championship win from January 2020 and the Tigers' cigar-filled post-game celebration.
Jimmy Chase laughed when asked whether they were attempting to re-create the photo of their sons smoking cigars in the Superdome, saying, "There was a little bit of that," but it also came up organically. Chase said the two families always tailgate together before games, but they "rarely see each other after games."
And their tastes are different, too.
Chase enjoys cigars while Burrow typically doesn't. Burrow didn't plan on smoking one after the Bengals' win over the Chiefs, but another one of the Burrow boys, Jamie, handed his dad a cigar. The elder Burrow went with it.
The rest is history.
"It was just a couple of dads having fun," Burrow said. "It was a fun thing we got a kick out of. We were happy."
The fact of how their sons are in the Super Bowl so early in their careers hasn't set in for either Burrow or Chase yet.
"I'm in a stage of denial right now because I never thought about the Super Bowl," Chase said.
Chase was focused on his son reaching his goals, such as 1,500 yards, 10 touchdowns, contending for rookie of the year. But he didn't realize that if those things came to fruition, the Bengals could make a run at the playoffs.
And then the Bengals kept winning.
"It's just so unreal to actually be having my son playing in the Super Bowl," Chase said. "Probably won't hit me until I get into the stadium."
For Burrow, he's pinching himself.
This time last year, Joe Burrow was working his way back from a knee injury. So for Joe to be atop the charts in several statistical categories and lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl? It's a feeling in which there are no words.
"It's a little overwhelming at times, but it beats not being there this week for that game, right?" Jimmy Burrow said.
If the Bengals win Sunday, there's a 100% chance that Burrow and Chase will light up victory cigars in celebration of their sons.
And their sons will more than likely follow suit.