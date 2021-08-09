Damone Clark remembers the play vividly.
Because it’s ingrained in his mind, LSU’s senior linebacker said he’ll never forget one of the biggest plays of the Tigers’ huge upset of Florida in The Swamp last December.
Long before two shoes dropped on Florida’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff without winning the Southeastern Conference title, LSU cornerback Jay Ward produced an athletic play that made all the highlight reels later that night.
Ward was upstaged by Marco Wilson’s unfathomable mistake of ripping off Kole Taylor’s shoe to keep a drive going and the ensuing school-record 57-yard field goal by Cade York that gave LSU a monumental 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida.
Almost lost in the dense fog at Ben Hill Griffith Stadium that night was Ward’s acrobatic interception off Kyle Trask back in the second quarter that helped preserve a 14-7 lead for LSU.
Eight months later, it still hasn’t left Clark’s memory bank.
“That’s a play I’ll probably never forget,” he told reporters Monday.
The play came when Trask escaped pressure and tried to hit wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was camped out near the sideline at the LSU 4.
Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had Toney covered from behind, but Ward dove in front of Toney in an attempt to knock the ball away.
Toney got a hand on it, but the ball glanced off his fingertips and hit the front of McGlothern's helmet at the 2. It then ricocheted back to Ward, who was down on all fours with his hands out of bounds.
With the ball coming his way, Ward had the presence of mind to re-establish himself inbounds and snagged the carom while kneeling on the ground — just inches from the sideline.
“First of all, I give Dwight props,” Clark said. “That was great coverage by Dwight, and Jay Ward just was in the right place at the right time. Like I said, that’s a play I’ll never forget.”
The ability to make plays like that, along with two interceptions in the season finale a week later against Ole Miss, undoubtedly helped the coaching staff make a decision to address a lack of depth in the back end of the secondary.
New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and secondary coach Corey Raymond moved Ward to safety, where he’s currently trying to solidify the starting free safety job he earned in spring drills.
“I played cornerback all my life until spring,” Ward said. “That was my first time ever playing safety.”
A member of the 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll, the junior from Moultrie, Georgia, apparently picked his new position up quickly.
“A lot of things have changed (in the last nine months),” he said. “I changed positions, had to learn different techniques and how to study different.
"The last nine months have been kind of challenging, but I've been picking it up fast.”
In his first two seasons at LSU, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Ward has shown an ability to find the ball and make big plays.
One of those came in the Ole Miss game, the week after his pick at Florida, when he intercepted Matt Corral and raced 31 yards untouched to the end zone.
Ward started three of the final four games last season when All-Americans Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks missed time with injuries.
That gave Ward an opportunity to showcase his skills after he was sidelined by a knee injury himself for two weeks in fall camp last season.
“The last two games, I found myself coming back from my previous injury and being out there,” Ward said. “Derek didn't play that game. (Cordale) Flott got kicked out. Elias, he was battling his injury.
“I had to be out there. I had to be the one to step up.”
He had a career-high eight total tackles in the win against Florida and notched six tackles plus the two picks in a wild contest against Ole Miss, which LSU won 53-48.
For the season, Ward’s three interceptions tied for second on the team — just one behind Ricks. He also broke up six passes and was credited with 29 total tackles.
Ward was also a key member of the special teams, and his block of a 44-yard field-goal attempt by Arkansas with 80 seconds to play preserved LSU’s 27-24 victory in Fayetteville.
Despite what he did at the end of last season, he’s looking forward to doing more at his new position.
“I get to come downhill more,” he said. “I get to blitz, come off the edge and being on the field more than last year.”
It’s almost like Ward was made for the position.
“Physical player. … He’s a dog, he’s a great guy,” linebacker Jared Small said. “I think it was a great move. He’s smart, he’s instinctual, he flies around and he hits.
“I mean, (as a linebacker) that’s everything you want out of a safety and a guy behind you. So whenever you know your back and behind is protected in the secondary, you can fly around and play free.”