The LSU Tigers earned a 3-seed in the East Region and will first play14-seed Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will face off Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida. The winner of the game will face the winner of 6 seed Maryland vs. the winner of the 11-seed play-in game between Belmont and Temple.

Overall, 3 seed teams are 115-21 -- an 84.6 win percentage -- in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, per CBS. The Bulldogs, however, won't be a cake walk for the Tigers.

Here are five things to know about Yale heading into the first round:

Yale (10-4) won the Ivy League tournament Sunday by beating No. 1 Harvard (10-4). The win, which was a first for the team, gave them an auto-bid for the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs only played the Tigers once before, in December of 1969. Yale won 97-94, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Yale has made it to the NCAA tournament four times, but has only advanced out of the first round one time. They beat Baylor 79-75 in 2016, but then lost to Duke 64-71.

James Jones, Yale's head coach, is the longest-running men's basketball coach in the Ivy League. He's also the 11th longest-running coach out of the 353 NCAA men's basketball teams.

Yale is 9th nationally in minutes continuity, 14th nationally in 2P%, 338th nationally in forcing turnovers and 24th in defensive rebounding percentage, according to a tweet by LSU sports digital media reporter Cody Worsham.

Junior shooting guard Miye Oni could be the first Ivy League player drafted into the NBA since 1995, according to Forbes. Oni ( 17.6 ppg, 6.4 apg) is projected as a No. 47 draft pick. The Spurs, Jazz and Pelicans are especially interested in Oni, a coach told Forbes.