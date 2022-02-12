LSU’s shooting woes returned Saturday night.
After missing the first eight shots of its game with Mississippi State, Will Wade’s team misfired on 11 of its first 13 shots of the second half.
But this time, the Tigers survived.
LSU managed to find the mark often enough in both halves to hold off a pesky Mississippi State team 69-65 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
After shooting 49% from the field in a huge win at Texas A&M on Tuesday, LSU (18-7, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) couldn’t buy a basket in the opening 5½ minutes of the game or first 11 minutes of the second half against State (14-10, 5-6).
When it counted most, however, the Tigers came through.
They drained 14 of their last 23 shots of the first half, then finally closed the Bulldogs out by making 7 of 10 down the stretch after trailing 48-45 with just more than nine minutes left.
The win helped LSU pull into a fifth-place tie in the league standings with Florida and Alabama going into the final six games of the season.
“Great win … I thought the first half was tremendous,” Wade said. “That’s as good of complimentary basketball as we’ve played.”
It didn’t look good when LSU struggled from the field early in the second half.
A 15-point halftime lead evaporated because of the shaky shooting, and Mississippi State’s Shakeel Moore knocked down a 3-point shot to give his team a 48-45 lead with 9:17 remaining — its first since the 14:32 mark of the first half.
That’s where LSU snapped out of it.
Xavier Pinson, playing his second solid game in a row after recovering from a sprained knee, made a driving layup with 8:58 left to cut the deficit to one — the first of seven points in a row for the Tigers.
Pinson hit a pair of free throws, Tari Eason hit a big 3-pointer from the corner and Shareef O’Neal tipped in a miss by Pinson to start another 7-0 run after State’s Tolu Smith made a layup.
The Pinson-led 14-2 run, which included two dunks by Eason, gave LSU some breathing room at 59-50 with 4:22 to go. The Tigers hung on for the win.
“We’re in control when he’s out there,” Wade said of Pinson. “We have a calmness. He doesn’t play perfect, but he makes things happen and keeps us out of bad situations. He’s got really, really good court sense.”
Eason put the exclamation point on the win when LSU, which was leading 64-59, broke Mississippi State’s full-court press, and Eason took a pass from Eric Gaines and flushed a windmill dunk for a seven-point advantage with 49 seconds left.
“It felt amazing,” Eason said of the late-game heroics. “I told the guys in the huddle I wasn’t leaving this gym without a win.
“It’s a sigh of relief. It’s great to put two wins together, get that monkey off our back and get to work.”
LSU, which was just 8 of 22 in the second half, wound up shooting 41.5% for the game; State connected on 39.6% of its shots — going 3 of 17 (17.6%) from beyond the 3-point arc.
“The second half we missed a bunch of 3s, a bunch of them were open,” Wade said. “We’ve got to close out games.”
Eason finished with 23 points, while Pinson had 12 and Days 10 to lead LSU.
Days pulled down seven rebounds and Eason had six. Gaines scored just four points, but he was invaluable in handing out five assists, while Pinson had four.
Mississippi State, which has lost three games in a row and five of six, got a game-high 26 points from Iverson Molinar, while Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds. Garrison Brooks had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
But in the end, State couldn’t overcome LSU’s streaky shooting.
“This is something I wanted for myself and the team,” Eason said. “I wanted this one bad.”