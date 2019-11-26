Safety Grant Delpit practiced in LSU's first full-pads practice of the week Tuesday, a further sign that the Associated Press Midseason All-American is healthy to play in the regular season finale against Texas A&M.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday that Delpit has reached "full speed," and the 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior later said that his injured ankle is getting "close" to 100% health.
Delpit did not practice last week or play against Arkansas, and true freshman Maurice Hampton started in Delpit's place.
Depth is light for LSU in the secondary, and junior safety Eric Monroe was not seen in practice on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Texas native, who has six tackles this season, has missed LSU's last two games.
True freshman running back John Emery was also among the players missing on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 203-pound Destrehan High graduate is LSU's fourth-leading rusher with 178 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for a 39-yard touchdown in LSU's 56-20 win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Junior fullback Tory Carter missed his second straight practice. Carter was on the sideline with his left foot in a medical boot against Arkansas.
Junior defensive end Travez Moore returned to practice after missing Monday's, and true freshman linebacker Donte Starks wore a gold noncontact jersey.
Roll call
Players absent from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- John Emery, RB, true freshman
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Eric Monroe, S, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, true freshman