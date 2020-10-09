If you hadn't been paying attention over the past few days, you might drive by Tiger Stadium this weekend and wonder why it's so quiet.

No. 17 LSU is facing Missouri this week on the road after the decision was made to move the game from Baton Rouge due to concerns over Hurricane Delta, which made landfall Friday evening. But the showdown of Tigers won't be affected, albeit earlier in the day than usual with an 11 a.m. kickoff in the Central time zone.

THE GAME

WHO : No. 17 LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2)

: No. 17 LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2) WHEN: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. WHERE: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV : SEC Network

: SEC Network RADIO : LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans) Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena | LSU 37, Missouri 24

LSU 37, Missouri 24 Scott Rabalais | LSU 41, Missouri 17

LSU 41, Missouri 17 Wilson Alexander | LSU 38, Missouri 14

| LSU 38, Missouri 14 Sheldon Mickles | LSU 38, Missouri 12

