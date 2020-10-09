BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 3866.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) celebrates in the end zone after scoring in the second half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Mississippi State won 44-34.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

If you hadn't been paying attention over the past few days, you might drive by Tiger Stadium this weekend and wonder why it's so quiet.

No. 17 LSU is facing Missouri this week on the road after the decision was made to move the game from Baton Rouge due to concerns over Hurricane Delta, which made landfall Friday evening. But the showdown of Tigers won't be affected, albeit earlier in the day than usual with an 11 a.m. kickoff in the Central time zone. 

Scroll below for broadcast information, top reads from this week, expert picks, live updates and more. 

THE GAME

  • WHO: No. 17 LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2)
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.
  • WHERE: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

  • Brooks Kubena | LSU 37, Missouri 24 
  • Scott Rabalais | LSU 41, Missouri 17
  • Wilson Alexander | LSU 38, Missouri 14
  • Sheldon Mickles | LSU 38, Missouri 12

READ THE BREAKDOWNS FOR EACH PICK HERE

TOP STORIES THIS WEEK

LSU Vanderbilt Football

LSU's Jontre Kirklin (13) Racey McMath (17) celebrate after Kirklin scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

FULL COVERAGE

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see the feed below? Click here. 

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

View comments