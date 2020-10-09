If you hadn't been paying attention over the past few days, you might drive by Tiger Stadium this weekend and wonder why it's so quiet.
No. 17 LSU is facing Missouri this week on the road after the decision was made to move the game from Baton Rouge due to concerns over Hurricane Delta, which made landfall Friday evening. But the showdown of Tigers won't be affected, albeit earlier in the day than usual with an 11 a.m. kickoff in the Central time zone.
THE GAME
- WHO: No. 17 LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2)
- WHEN: 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri
HOW TO WATCH LIVE
- TV: SEC Network
- RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
- STREAMING: WatchESPN
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
- Brooks Kubena | LSU 37, Missouri 24
- Scott Rabalais | LSU 41, Missouri 17
- Wilson Alexander | LSU 38, Missouri 14
- Sheldon Mickles | LSU 38, Missouri 12
Rabalais: LSU's third choice, Ed Orgeron, looks better than its first two from 2016, Tom Herman and Jimbo Fisher
It was another road game in another world, and a storm of a different kind was swirling.
Starting left guard Ed Ingram is "very questionable" for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.
FULL COVERAGE
LIVE UPDATES
