LSU football just completed one of the best seasons in program history, and college football history, but it's never too early to take a look at odds on a Tigers repeat championship.
Shortly after winning the national championship Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, oddsmakers at VegasInsider updated its lines for next season.
LSU at 8/1 boasts the fourth-best championship odds heading into next season behind runner-up Clemson, 2019 semifinalist Clemson and perennial power Alabama. Georgia also has 8/1 odds.
Those odds mean a $1 bet would net $8.
- Clemson Tigers 9/4
- Ohio State Buckeyes 3/1
- Alabama Crimson Tide 6/1
- Georgia Bulldogs 8/1
- LSU Tigers 8/1
- Florida Gators 14/1
- Oklahoma Sooners 30/1
- Oregon Ducks 30/1
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish 30/1
- Penn State Nittany Lions 30/1
- Texas A&M Aggies 30/1
- Auburn Tigers 30/1
- Texas Longhorns 40/1
- Michigan Wolverines 40/1
- Wisconsin Badgers 60/1
You can see a full list of teams here.
Heading into the 2019 season, LSU started at 50/1 odds but that number dropped as the season got closer.
LSU will lose Joe Burrow and several other key leaders, but the Tigers return other starters, barring any transfers or other unexpected departures from the team.
Clemson returning star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a main reason the Tigers boast the best odds for 2020. They won 29 consecutive games entering Monday's loss to LSU.
The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have Clemson at 2/1 followed by Alabama at 4/1, LSU at 9/2, Ohio State at 7/1 and Georgia at 10/1.
LSU has never won consecutive national championships.