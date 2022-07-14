It hasn’t been easy, but patience has become a virtue for Aleia Hobbs.
That's not in her nature considering Hobbs, a New Orleans native and former LSU sprinter, has covered 100 meters of polyurethane track in 10.81 seconds — and a little less time with a helping tailwind.
But she waited four years to claim an individual NCAA title before breaking through in her final collegiate race in 2018.
Then she had to wait another four years to line up in an individual event for the U.S. on the sport’s biggest stage, which this year is the world championships that start Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
As a result, Hobbs believes this is her year — just as it was four years ago.
Hobbs, 26, will compete in the 100-meter heats at 7:10 p.m. Saturday and is also part of the 4x100-meter relay team that will take the Hayward Field track on July 22.
Hobbs won a silver medal with the U.S. 4x100 team last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, running the anchor leg in the semifinals before being replaced for the final.
But the opportunity to compete for two medals is what she’s worked and trained for all these years.
A chronic knee injury that came from playing basketball as a youngster and resulted in surgery after her first season at LSU in 2015 hasn’t been bothersome at all this year, she said.
“I’m just thinking this is my year,” Hobbs said before leaving for Eugene. “This year has been a lot different. Every year, I start off running fast and at the end of the season the times aren’t that good.”
So far, this season has been as good as it gets for the effervescent Hobbs.
She recorded two PRs in a 13-day span in June and earned a spot in the 100 meters with a runner-up finish at the U.S. championships.
Her time of 10.72 seconds in the final didn't go down as a PR because it was wind-aided, but Hobbs did lower her all-time best to 10.81 just two hours earlier in the semifinals. That came less than two weeks after clocking a 10.83 to win the NYC Grand Prix title.
“I’ve actually been healthy and have actually been able to train every week without sitting out,” Hobbs said. “Mentally, I’m locked in 100% this year.”
She also seems to be peaking at the right time despite taking second in the U.S. 100 final behind Melissa Jefferson, who won in 10.69 seconds.
Hobbs was motivated to make the three-woman U.S. team in the 100 since being disqualified for a false start in the semifinals at the Olympic Trials last summer.
Even though she was reinstated and allowed to run in the final, Hobbs didn’t have the energy or enough warmup time to make a run at the top three that day.
“Throughout all my training, throughout the entire season, the goal was to run fast and make this team (in the 100)," she said. "That’s the way it all played out, and I’m going for the 100 and the relay this time.
“I wasn’t upset that I didn’t win … I was happy I made the team and had a PR that day. I did what I had to do and it was great that Melissa came out and showed out, too.”
For Hobbs to climb onto the awards stand Sunday (when the semifinals and final are contested), she’ll have to come up with her very best against a Jamaican trio that swept the medals at the Olympics.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.67), Shericka Jackson (10.77) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.79) have posted the three-fastest times in the world this season. Thompson-Herah won gold, Fraser-Pryce took the silver and Jackson was the bronze medalist in Tokyo.
Hobbs admitted it’ll likely take another PR or two to medal, but she wasn’t about to make a prediction when asked what kind of times are left in her.
“We’ll find out,” she said with a laugh. “I just have to focus on what I’m doing and come to play.”