LSU was awarded a No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA men's basketball tournament and will face No. 9-seed St. Bonaventure in the first round on Saturday.
Games tip-off times are still to-be-determined.
If the Tigers win their opening-round game they will play the winner of No. 1-seed Michigan and No. 16-seed Mount St. Mary's or Texas Southern, coached by former coach Johnny Jones.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies (16-4) earned their spot in the tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title with a 74-65 win against VCU.
It's the Bonnies' first NCAA tournament bid since since 2018, the year it topped UCLA in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. That 2018 win was the school's first tournament win since 1970.
[RELATED: See the full tournament bracket here.]
The entire tournament will be played in Indiana where teams will be in a bubble to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
LSU finished the season 18-9 after losing to Alabama on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game in Nashville.
This is a developing story. More details to come.