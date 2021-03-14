SEC LSU Arkansas Basketball

LSU's Trendon Watford (2) and Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) celebrate after LSU beat Arkansas in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

LSU was awarded a No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA men's basketball tournament and will face No. 9-seed St. Bonaventure in the first round on Saturday.

Games tip-off times are still to-be-determined.

If the Tigers win their opening-round game they will play the winner of No. 1-seed Michigan and No. 16-seed Mount St. Mary's or Texas Southern, coached by former coach Johnny Jones.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies (16-4) earned their spot in the tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title with a 74-65 win against VCU.

It's the Bonnies' first NCAA tournament bid since since 2018, the year it topped UCLA in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. That 2018 win was the school's first tournament win since 1970.

The entire tournament will be played in Indiana where teams will be in a bubble to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

LSU finished the season 18-9 after losing to Alabama on Sunday in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game in Nashville.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

