In the wake of mass cancellations across the country to due concerns of the spread of coronavirus, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward held a 30-minute news teleconference answering questions about what the school's athletic programs will be doing in the coming weeks.
Last week, the NCAA shut down all postseason championships for all its winter and spring sports, and the Southeastern Conference suspended all athletic activities until at least April 15.
The ban included practices, meetings, team workouts, on-and-off campus recruiting. The suspensions were effective at the end of the day Friday, and the last team meetings will conclude no later than 5 p.m. on Monday.
Among other questions, Woodward addressed whether the cancellations could reach as far as the 2020 football season, which begins in August, and what the LSU athletic department's coaches, players and employees have been instructed to do over the next month.
Below is a transcript of the teleconference.
Opening remarks
What I wanted to do first, before I got into the questions and answers, is to talk to you as the media and to our fans with the paramount situation of please stay safe and prioritize your health and well-being and of those around you first and foremost. And, I urge everyone to be patient with each other and empathetic to everyone. You never know what people are going through in these time and particularly now. And I want to assure everyone that we will be back together as an LSU family in due time, but the most important thing, and the priority now, is our collective effort to stop the spread of this virus. So with that, I'm happy to take any and all questions.
Do you expect the cancellations will reach to any football events? Do you think anything would happen with the football season?
That's where we don't know. That's going to be the focus going forward is what we do for our fall sports, because obviously, the championships for our spring sports are concluded. So it is going to be how do we get up and prepare for our fall sports, and that is in flux and that is being discussed both at the NCAA and SEC level.
What have you advised your coaches to do in relation to their teams? I was a little surprised to see the university tell students or encourage them to go home. Is that general population? Or are athletes encouraged to go home as well?
This thing changes daily, and what and how it will be treated are different in some cases. But you know, some of our kids staying here is in their best interest and we're going to take care of them, but some, it's best for them to go home. And so, we're going to do that and operate in that fashion. And just to give you some specifics on what we're going to do: obviously, our essential needs for our student-athletes are going to be taken care of, whether that's food, feeding them in the cafeteria right now, but probably in the near future going to a to-go or a brown-bag or whatever you want to call it. Grab and go. We're going to have our training room open so they can get medical attention and medical care. And for now, we're going to have our academic center open, and I'm sure that's changing as we're talking.
Do you imagine spring practice will theoretically continue whenever you guys are allowed to go again? Or what are the logistics there?
Yeah, that's way too speculative. My worry, personally, and my concern is that we get ready for the fall season and we'll deal with how we did spring or what we did with spring, that's kind of in our rear view mirror, but we'll worry about how we'll prepare for the fall sports at the appropriate time, whether that's allowing more practices or doing things differently by sport. But that's to be determined.
Greg Sankey appeared to be taken aback when the College World Series was canceled. Did you feel like that was jumping the gun a little bit, that being three months off?
What you'll know and what you'll see is that everyone's doing their best and doing an incredible job of in these difficult times of making decisions at the time of that decision. And I can assure you right now that from my standpoint and from the league's standpoint that we're always going to err on the side of overreaction instead of underreaction because we're dealing with life and death. To speculate it and look at what was decided then or there, or what took place on Wednesday versus Tuesday or Monday, is a game of folly in my observation.
Do you have any account of how many athletes are going to be staying on campus? And are most of those international students?
Yeah, great question. Right now, we think there's 120 people, 120-plus on campus. That number's changing daily. And we're taking counts and trying to see what and how we take care of them. And we obviously will. It's a moving number, and I think it will continue to go down.
What are your day-to-day operations like? What do you advise there in the athletic admin building? What have you told your coaches to do with their staff? How much, or how often, do you talk with the SEC? Is the SEC leaving it to each institution to come up with a gameplan for athletics? Or is there an umbrella that everyone's operating under?
All of the above. And I'm saying that jokingly. It is. We have input from the university. We have input, obviously, from the state and local public health officials and SEC on what and how we operate as a department. Right now, I can tell you definitively we are encouraging people that can... do their work at home and do it in a fashion that makes sense for them, Number One, to stay healthy, and to stay safe. So we are encouraging people to work remotely that can, and we are, from the most part, doing that.
From your employees, top to bottom, what happens through this process when no events are happening, and I know some may be under contract, and others may be contracted out. Concession workers or ticket operators. What would you assess their work status, their payments, during this time when sports aren't happening?
Yeah, here again, these are falling under the unknowns fashion but are obvious concerns with our employees and our contract employees is top, and there's not going to be any change with our permanent employees and what and how they do things, as far as payment goes and their status. But we are working with our contractors and people we formed our work out to, to make sure that we take care of those people. But there are still a lot of unknowns that we are trying to get answers to.
How do you approach this in terms of what kind of financial reserves you have? You've already sold season tickets for football, I assume, or are you still in the process of that? What kind of effect does this have on any financial planning you have for the coming fiscal year?
Right now, the financial impact is not our concern. We're focused entirely on the health and safety of our community and our student-athletes right now, and in due time, we'll get there. Obviously, you know there are a lot of things that go into this, and we will take care of it. But I can assure you that we're going to be fair in how we treat our fans. As far as ticket refunds go, that's being formulated, and that's coming forward. We're going to do so. But just bear with us, is what I'd tell the public, as far as timing goes, because a lot of things are being interrupted right now, and there's a lot of people doing a lot of different things. For the seasons that have been canceled, we will refund your tickets.
The bonuses that are attached to postseason performances, have you talked to your coaches or their representatives on how that will be handled?
We haven't, and, frankly, our coaches haven't even brought it up. It's not their concern right now. Their concern here is the safety and health and welfare of our student-athletes.
On that front, as far as eligibility goes, and I know that question will be coming, is that we're working to gain eligibility back to our students participating in spring sports, and then, for the winter sports that didn't complete their championships, we're going to discuss that, and that's going to be an on-going discussion with the SEC and the NCAA.
What are the biggest issues you see in regaining that eligibility back?
We could be from here to six o'clock tonight going through scenarios on that. These are going to be discussed at higher levels. They're going to be discussed at higher levels. They're going to be discussed on committees with individual sports and what and how we treat them. But my advocacy is going to be for all of our student-athletes, freshman through senior, that they get their year back. But how we count them and what we do? That's all to be determined.
How will coaches continue to recruit with the on-the-road recruiting ban going on right now?
They're going to continue to recruit telephonically and electronrically and what's allowed. They're just not allowed to do on-campus or face-to-face recruiting at this moment.
As of Friday the SEC office said it had not canceled the baseball tournament. Is that still the case?
You can rest assured it will be canceled. They will have an announcement probably tomorrow (Tuesday).
Is the LSU spring game postponed?
Here again, use common sense. We’re not going to be practicing until April 15. That’s scheduled for April 18. Do you see us playing a game? The answer here again is no. You will see formal clarifications coming from the conference.
What was the meeting like you had Friday morning with your head coaches?
Our head coaches are awesome. They were foremost and primarily worried about the health and welfare of their student-athletes. Worried about their teams. We ranked it on a scale. Hey, this is life and death we’re talking about.
Eligibility and the disappointment our student-athletes have is real. We’re going to help them all we can as coaches, as a medical staff and in everything we need to do. We were all in agreement we have great compassion and great empathy for what’s going on and let’s deal with it.
It was a very rewarding meeting for me to watch how concerned they were about their student-athletes.
What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced the last four days? Is it communication? Is it the ever-changing landscape? Is there one thing you’re really finding difficult when you’re talking to people on the front lines?
Not really. Because health and safety take precedence and is paramount on this thing. If you keep it at that, you don’t worry about getting into the weeds of less-important things. That’s the point of where we are. Hey, worry about your well-being, your family’s well-being and your community’s well-being. That’s where we ware.
There’s a lot of unknowns still. There’s a lot of things going on. I tell everyone to pay attention. Things are going to change and we’re going to try to communicate with you as best we can. What we do is definitely secondary, almost tertiary. I encourage everyone to listen to the authorities who know a lot about this because it’s going to change, and it’s changing rapidly.
On student-athletes staying on campus or going home, what about those who may go home and not have much access to the internet for online classes. How are you addressing those possible concerns?
We are doing it case by case. We’re obviously going to be sensitive to that and how we do things.
The pro days obviously aren’t happening. Is there talk between the department and the NFL to figure out how to give guys who didn’t get to show their talents in on-field evaluations a chance to remedy that?
I assume when there’s a lift on what we can do as far as gatherings go there will be those discussions. Right now, I haven’t had any specific ones.
What are the concerns when it comes to student-athletes’ psychology and dealing with this?
We have our medical staff on alert. Our training room is one of the offices that will remain open during this time. We’re in touch. Our coaches are in touch with our student-athletes, calling them to make sure all their wants and needs are met, with obviously the priority being their health and the health of the community. So the answer is we are doing it and it is a point of emphasis.
How much of a jump did you get on this before you went to Nashville (for the SEC men’s basketball tournament, where athletic directors usually have a meeting) as far as anticipating what might happen and plans in place? Once you got to Nashville, was it pretty obvious what was going to happen?
It was just how fast was it going to move in my mind. This has been on our radar when it started impacting sporting events overseas. When it hit the U.S., we just knew it was just a matter of time before we had to make hard decisions. What and how fast those hard decisions were made were left up to the public health departments and our governments. That’s what we followed. You know from the reporting the NCAA really led the charge on that and we followed suit. For a number of reasons we landed in the spot we are in today.
I know you’re a history buff. Is there anything you’ve looked at in the past that has helped you prepare for this or to lead in this time?
It’s funny you said that. I was talking to my senior staff about a great course I took here on 20th century philosophy from Dr. Eubanks in the political science department. He gave us a great book to read from an existential author by the name of Albert Camus from France. The book is titled “The Plague.” It talks about how human nature responds and does things during really trying, tough times. I’ve reflected on that.
Obviously we haven’t had anything like this. This is unprecedented as far as our sports go. But we have to look at things we have seen and watched happen in the past. You learn and take nuggets from each one of them.
We are pressing people to be empathetic and really be concerned about how we treat our fellow human beings, in particular our LSU family. I couldn’t be more emphatic about that point. People are going to be going through trying, tough times right now, whether it’s health or employment or financial or mental or whatever. Just have that top of mind and be compassionate with people in how you treat them.
Does this affect any capital projects you have, like re-sodding Tiger Stadium?
I don’t think it’s going to affect anything as long as they follow what the health and safety recommendations of state government and public health and local authorities say going forward.
I want to emphasize this to everyone: This stuff is going to change. It’s going to change from this conversation to this afternoon of what’s being shut down and what’s being allowed. There’s a lot of places now that are closing restaurants, bars and retail institutions across the nation. We haven’t gotten there yet but just stay tuned to it.
[Woodward did not seem to be aware of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to close bars and restaurants which went out at the same time as the conference call.]
I want to close by saying we’re going to try to continue to update you. But here again, it’s going to be a moving target.
Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais contributed to this report