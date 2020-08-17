When the Southeastern Conference revealed the two additions to each team’s reconfigured 2020 schedule, it quickly became clear that the league did reigning national champion LSU a big favor by giving the Tigers a home game with Missouri and a road game at Vanderbilt.

While nothing is a "gimmie putt" in the SEC, these are probably the bottom two teams in the Eastern Division.

When the league did its slow-motion reveal of where the 10 games would fall in order of the 11-week schedule (with one bye), the favors continued.

Yes, LSU has to open with Mississippi State, which has Mike Leach bringing his pass-happy, wing-it approach to offense. That will certainly be a test for a Tigers defense that lost some star power from last season, now including Kary Vincent (more on him later), but more importantly is switching to a 4-3 defense under returning coordinator Bo Pelini.

Still, the tougher task is on the Bulldogs. State’s offensive overhaul is more drastic and it has to take it on the road, though what home-field advantage means with the pandemic sure to limit Tiger Stadium’s capacity to something well below a full house on Sept. 26 is anyone's guess. It’s a challenge, but one LSU should hurdle if Myles Brennan, Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the offense can put up a cohesive effort.

Then follow the games at Vanderbilt on Oct. 3 and home Oct. 10 against Missouri. Games that should give LSU the chance to work out the transition issues it has going into a Week 4 showdown Oct. 17 at Florida.

This, it could be said, is where the Tigers’ schedule really begins.

There are six games that LSU clearly should win: State, Vandy, Mizzou, home games with South Carolina and Ole Miss and at Arkansas. The other four — at Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M and home against Alabama — are where the tale of this season will be told. But the way the schedule changed — the Tigers were supposed to end the season with road games at Auburn and Texas A&M and now will go to Arkansas and host Ole Miss — could prove pivotal.

Without the non-conference rent-a-wins to provide breathers, this will be a breathless season. No let up, even as LSU appears to be easing into its slate and testing the tires on its new machine after a record-smashing 2019 campaign.

Of course, unknowns may play as big a factor in this season as anything. Not only the inevitable injuries but the almost as inevitable coronavirus impact to come. When the issues come hurtling at teams may make all the difference. And in the end, the teams that meet in Atlanta on Dec. 19 may not necessarily be the best, but the luckiest.

Ole Miss was slated for the completely opposite end of the schedule, originally set as LSU’s SEC opener on Sept. 26. It would have been nice for that game to have stayed in place: the first game for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss going against his old friend Ed Orgeron, who wanted to bring him in as offensive coordinator when he got the LSU job in 2016. It will be interesting to see if Kiffin can have the Rebels to at least be in contention for a bowl game by season’s end.

If there are bowl games. And a full season.

A look at every LSU opponent in 2020's 10-game SEC schedule LSU received its entire 10-game, Southeastern Conference schedule Monday evening, the same day the Tigers began preseason camp. Below, we analyzed how every opponent enters the 2020 season.

Among the tests internally for LSU will come a big one on defense, where the Tigers will be without at least a couple of key pieces. Two players, so far, have opted out of this season because of coronavirus concerns. Reserve defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced his intentions last week, then Monday defensive back Vincent revealed he will not play this season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farrell’s loss hurts LSU’s depth, but if the Tigers can avoid a rash of defensive line injuries, it is probably a void that can be papered over. Replacing Vincent will be more problematic. Penciled in as LSU’s starting nickel back, the senior will be impossible to replace experience-wise. LSU will probably now float sophomore Cordale Flott into that position, raising the prospect of playing true freshman Elias Ricks at cornerback opposite certain consensus preseason All-American Derek Stingley.

Whoever is over there, you can expect Leach and State will test him. It’s a test LSU should pass. The question will be can the Tigers pass enough of them to be a title contender once again.

With all the uncertainties, getting through the SEC unbeaten looks like a long shot, meaning 9-1 is the realistic goal. Winning the right nine is the key. With the schedule it has, LSU has a chance to make it there.