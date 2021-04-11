LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky batted around to score eight runs in a back-breaking seventh inning Sunday afternoon, and LSU lost the final game of its weekend series 13-4 inside Kentucky Proud Park.
The loss prevented LSU from sweeping the series. The Tigers, who opened the Southeastern Conference schedule 1-8, had won the first two games to escape a tie with Auburn for last place in the SEC West.
The seventh inning began with LSU (20-12, 3-9 SEC) trailing 5-3 after freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan hit a two-run homer, creating a moment where it looked like LSU could come back from an early deficit.
But Kentucky (20-9, 6-6) took advantage of LSU turning to the back of its bullpen in the bottom of the frame. The Wildcats scored four runs against freshman right-hander Michael Fowler, who had pitched a scoreless sixth inning, before LSU replaced him with Brandon Kaminer, a rarely-used left-hander.
Kaminer faced two batters. He allowed a walk and a single, and the Tigers brought in senior right-hander Aaron George. He struck out the first batter he faced for the second out, but Kentucky scored another run on a throwing error by catcher Braden Doughty. George hit and walked the next two batters. He then allowed a double with the bases loaded as Kentucky made the score 13-3.
LSU finally ended the inning when senior right-hander Trent Vietmeier induced a groundout.
Even before the massive seventh inning, LSU would’ve needed a comeback to secure the sweep.
Freshman pitcher Blake Money, making his first career start in place of injured junior Jaden Hill, allowed two-run homers in the first and third innings. Both resulted from 82 mph changeups that stayed too high in the strike zone.
On the other side, Kentucky right-hander Zack Lee struck out six batters over five innings. The only run he allowed came when junior designated hitter Cade Beloso hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning.