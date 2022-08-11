The leaden skies over LSU’s football practice fields occasionally made good on their threat to dump rain on the Tigers’ Thursday morning workouts.
But even rain couldn’t dampen the intense curiosity about the proceedings. This was, to my ever more crowded recollection, the first time the media was allowed to watch a non-Spring Game practice at LSU since at least Gerry DiNardo was coach in the 1990s.
There was much to see. Who won the grappling matches between the offensive and defensive lines? How were the running backs at hitting holes and catching passes out of the backfield? Is the tight end position, one new coach Brian Kelly likes to count on heavily, going to be an asset or a liability? How were the defensive backs and linebackers? And what about that drill that had the punt returners shagging balls with another football already in hand?
Eventually though, whether you wanted them to or not, your eyeballs were dragged magnetically back to the quarterback rotation. Wherever the tight not of red-jerseyed slingers went on the field (red for “Don’t touch!”), laser beams of interested followed.
The initial, gut-level observation: Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is the front man of this band at this point, and the other three are backup singers.
Said observation comes with a Tiger Stadium-sized caveat: redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier was limited by what Kelly said was a Grade 1 ankle sprain. He didn’t participate in any of the team drills, though the coach said he could be back to full speed within a day or two.
So, we don’t know how much work Nussmeier would have gotten with the first-string offense Thursday if he was at full speed. What we do know is that Daniels got significantly more reps with the No. 1 unit than did sixth-year senior Myles Brennan or true freshman Walker Howard.
Both Brennan and Howard had their moments. Brennan threw the best pass of the entire practice, a textbook deep spiral down the right sideline that hit wide receiver Brian Thomas in stride. Howard also displayed a quick release that makes him look promisingly like the Tigers’ quarterback of seasons to come.
And Daniels? Frankly, he doesn’t throw the ball as well as the other three. But he can run the read option, and just plan run, better than anyone else. On Thursday he threw enough passable passes and, quite importantly, threw on the run effectively enough that it wasn’t hard to peer between the raindrops and see Daniels making the start in the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 4 against Florida State.
Both Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock have tried to downplay the mobility factor in this decision-making process. Denbrock, who had a very dual-threaty quarterback in Desmond Ridder running his offense at the University of Cincinnati last season, said his offense is adaptable to the talents available. And Kelly said you still “have a very competitive situation going on.”
There is no reason to doubt that. There’s still more than three weeks to go until the opener, and we have to see Nussmeier at full speed, though any day you’re not full go in this sprint is going to be more ground to have to make up. Perhaps in Nussmeier, LSU’s coaches will have a compromise candidate, one who has the arm strength of Brennan and nearly as much accuracy plus an acceptable amount of mobility.
Being able to throw on the run and rescue plays with their feet will be a critical factor for LSU’s quarterbacks. This offensive line is most charitably described as a work in progress, with several players training at several different spots. Thursday’s practice found the No. 1 line, left to right, featuring Will Campbell, Tre’Mond Shorts, Garrett Dellenger, Miles Frazier and Anthony Bradford. But even Dellenger earlier this week described the depth chart as more of an organizational tool, like a kitchen drawer organizer, perhaps.
Soon, the depth chart will mean a great deal. Especially at the quarterback position. It’s still much too early to decree that someone is in or someone else is out. But as the great pundit Yogi Berra said, it’s getting late early around here. And even though Thursday’s circumstances painted an incomplete picture, if you’re Daniels you took shelter from the rain at the end of Thursday’s practice with the knowledge that even at this point it’s better to be in front than behind.