Undefeated No. 1 LSU baseball is headed to Austin this weekend for a three-game weekend series, the first time the Tigers have played away from Alex Box Stadium this season.

No. 18 Texas is 7-3 and 4-2 at home.

It's the first trip to Texas for LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who briefly considered accepting the Longhorns' head coaching job years ago before turning it down to stay with the Tigers.

The game will be streamed on the Longhorns Network.

Friday details:

WHO: LSU at Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

TV: Longhorn Network

STREAMING: Longhorn Network (Watch ESPN)

