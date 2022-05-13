This time last year, it looked like Mike Bianco might leave Ole Miss for LSU.
A year later, it looks like Bianco might just have to leave, period.
The former LSU catcher and long-time Ole Miss coach is now in his 22nd season in Oxford. It’s fair to say his seat has never been hotter. A disappointing 2022 season to date is a major culprit.
The Rebels come into this crucial three-game series at LSU this weekend winners of four straight, including a 4-1 victory Wednesday at highly ranked Southern Mississippi and a sweep last weekend at Missouri. But even with that Ole Miss, which in late March rose to No. 1 in three of the six major national polls (there are way too many baseball polls) came to Baton Rouge only 28-19 overall and 10-14 in Southeastern Conference play.
“Some teams we expected to have great years, how will they finish and will they get back in the postseason discussion?” D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers asked Thursday. “We’re talking about Ole Miss, preseason top 10. Miss. State, preseason top 10. Will they even be back in the discussion on Selection Monday? Right now, they would not be.”
It is a similar spot to where LSU found itself this time last year, when the Tigers had to claw their way into the NCAA field before getting as far as the Super Regional round.
“They’re kind of like we were last year,” said LSU’s Drew Bianco, Mike’s son.
It isn’t as though Mike Bianco hasn’t won at Ole Miss. Just the opposite. He’s got 840 wins in Oxford and 940 in his career overall counting the three seasons he coached at McNeese State after being an LSU assistant from 1993-97. The problem is, Bianco hasn’t won enough of the right games.
Seven times Bianco’s teams have reached the Super Regional round. They won once, beating a 58-win Louisiana team in 2014 in Lafayette to advance to the College World Series, the only time Bianco’s teams have ever won a postseason road series. The other six times the Rebels have come up short, including losing in a three-game super regional at Arizona last year to Jay Johnson’s last team before he came to LSU.
Until Johnson emerged as the ultimately winning candidate, Bianco was mentioned to succeed Mainieri as much or more than anyone. A former Tiger catcher, a former assistant, and someone who clearly would have been a popular choice with fellow alums and former coach Skip Bertman, rumors swirled hot and heavy around Bianco last year. They often were wildly inaccurate.
“That was a crazy two weeks” after the end of last season, Drew Bianco said. “I’m hearing on Twitter that he’s on campus (at LSU) getting interviewed. Gavin Dugas came to my room and said, ‘Your dad’s on campus.’ I called dad: ‘Are you in Baton Rouge?’ He said, ‘I’m in Oxford having exit interviews with everyone.’”
Mike Bianco told The Advocate this week that he spoke to LSU athletic director Scott Woodward during the search process, but it isn’t believed he was ever offered the job.
“I just think that being here 22 years, because of my history at LSU, graduating and coaching there, we felt that we deserved the right to speak to Scott and his team in that search,” Bianco said earlier this week. “We had a conversation, and after a couple of days we knew that Oxford and Ole Miss is where we wanted to be.”
That said, would Bianco have accepted the LSU job if offered? It’s easy to believe he would have.
Bianco is stuck in an uncomfortable paradox that often befalls programs and coaches. He may be Ole Miss’ winningest coach, but when you don’t win a significant number of titles (under Bianco, Ole Miss has one SEC regular-season title and two tournament titles) eventually things get stale. Especially when you don’t win the ultimate title in the College World Series, or only have been there once.
Do you know what some folks say “OMAHA” stands for? “Ole Miss At Home Again.”
It isn’t debatable that Bianco has made Ole Miss baseball into the kind of consistent winner it never was before. It also isn’t debatable that there have been disappointments. As is always the case with frustrated fan bases, there is the broad assumption that a new coach will take Ole Miss the next step up to being a prime national contender.
Meanwhile, the Rebels are in must-win mode for their postseason hopes. It’s a tough position for Drew Bianco as well.
“I’m human,” he said. “It’s difficult to deal with those situations on Twitter and social media. Dad always says don’t read it when you’re doing well and don’t believe it when you’re not. But it’s tough.
“I hope he wins, but not this weekend.”
Advocate sportswriter Leah Vann contributed to this column.