The night before Carter Jensen heard his name called in the Major League Baseball draft, he spoke to multiple teams, including the one that later selected him. The conversations made Jensen believe he would get picked during the second day of the draft, pulling him away from LSU.

Sure enough, as Jensen watched the draft unfold Monday afternoon alongside a small group of family and friends, the LSU recruit was taken No. 78 overall by the Kansas City Royals, his hometown team.

“The nerves, they kicked in a little bit,” Jensen said. “When my name was announced, it was an incredible moment for me and my family to share knowing that our hard work paid off.”

Jensen, a catcher who went to high school in Kansas City, said he reached an agreement with the franchise and will forgo his college career. The slot value associated with the pick was $793,000.

By the end of the second day of the draft, which contained the second through 10th rounds, Jensen was one of six players picked with ties to LSU, including junior pitchers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux.

Hill went No. 44 overall to the Colorado Rockies, while Marceaux was picked No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

Four of the players selected — Jensen, right-handed pitcher Ben Kudrna, left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge and catcher Ian Moller — had signed with LSU, which finished tied with Florida for the school with the most recruits drafted through the top-10 rounds. Players taken that early in the draft usually agree to a signing bonus before the selection is announced.

The Tigers don’t expect to lose more signees when the draft concludes Tuesday with the final 10 rounds, and after the second day finished, senior pitcher Devin Fontenot announced he will return for his final season of eligibility.

LSU will have to monitor a few other players during the draft's final day, including junior outfielder Gavin Dugas, fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas and senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard.

After the first round of the draft passed Sunday night without an LSU selection, the players quickly fell off the board when the event resumed. Kudrna, a right-handed pitcher whose fastball has touched 97 mph, was taken No. 43 overall by the Royals. The slot value for the pick was $1,729,800.

Then, with the next selection, the Colorado Rockies picked Hill. The right-hander entered the year as a potential top-5 prospect, but the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow tore during a start in early April. Hill underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, causing his stock to drop out of the first round.

Though armed with a 98 mph fastball, advanced changeup and promising slider, Hill missed almost his entire freshman season with an arm injury. Then, after recording a 0.00 ERA as a reliever during the brief 2020 season, he only made seven starts his junior year before the UCL injury.

Despite his injury history, the slot value associated with his pick was $1,689,500, showing teams' willingness to take someone with so much potential.

"Jaden's a very talented kid," Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. "He had a tough year with the Tommy John surgery. We feel like he has the ability to bounce back in time and has all the ability to be, really, an impact pitcher hopefully at the major league level."

As the draft continued, Jensen heard his name called during the third round.

“It was surreal,” Jensen said. “I was left speechless. It was the ultimate dream come true. I've always wanted to play for the Royals since I was a little kid. To be drafted by them and have an opportunity was incredible.”

Two picks after him, the Los Angeles Angels selected Marceaux in the third round. During his junior season this past spring, Marceaux made himself LSU's ace and one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. The right-hander recorded a 2.54 ERA and struck out 116 batters. His draft position came with a $767,800 signing bonus.

The next player selected with ties to LSU came as a bit of surprise.

Near the end of the third round, the New York Yankees drafted Selvidge, a left-handed pitcher who had the potential to quickly slide into LSU’s weekend rotation with his control of three pitches, including a fastball around 93 mph.

Entering the draft, many projections placed Selvidge around the fourth or fifth round because of an inconsistent senior season at Hamilton High School in Arizona and concerns about his signability, according to Baseball America. But the Yankees drafted him No. 92 overall, indicating he will sign a professional contract.

Once the Texas Rangers selected Moller with the 103rd pick, LSU had four recruits likely removed from its incoming class. Losing those players surely hurt, but LSU retained Fontenot. It hopes to keep some more upperclassmen through the final day of the draft.

And about seven minutes after Moller was picked, the recruit with the next-highest draft grade, right-handed pitcher Cale Lansville, announced he will attend LSU.