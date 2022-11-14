After wrecking Arkansas' chances of defeating No. 7 LSU on Saturday, the awards were sure to roll in this week for Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins.
Perkins received the first one Monday morning when he was named Walter Camp national defensive player of the week for his stellar play in LSU's 13-10 win over Arkansas.
With the victory and a loss by Ole Miss against Alabama later that afternoon, LSU clinched the SEC West title and a berth in the SEC championship game against top-ranked Georgia.
A true freshman from Cypress, Texas, Perkins fought off the flu in 34-degree weather and put together one of the best games by a defensive player in school history.
Perkins tied an LSU record with four sacks among his team-high eight tackles. He also forced two fumbles and added a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup to his stats line.
He became just the fourth player in the FBS in the past 15 seasons to have four sacks and two forced fumbles in the same game.
The four sacks tied defensive end Chuck Wiley's school record for a single game. He had four against South Carolina in 1995.
Perkins’ first sack in the second quarter resulted in a fumble which was recovered by defensive end BJ Ojulari. LSU turned that takeaway into its first points of the game on a Damian Ramos field goal.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Perkins also had sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. His final sack of the day resulted in a fumble which was recovered by Mekhi Wingo to clinch the win with 1:13 to play.
Perkins is the 12th LSU player to earn Walter Camp national player of the week honors since 2004. The last to win it was running back Tyrion Davis-Price in 2021.