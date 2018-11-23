Texas A&M has not beaten LSU since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012, and in order for the Tigers to add an eighth consecutive win in the series on Saturday, they'll have to stop the SEC's leading rusher, Trayveon Williams, take advantage of erratic quarterback Kellen Mond, and exploit Texas A&M's weaknesses in the secondary.
Williams, who LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday "is probably the best back we have seen all year," has rushed for 502 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games against Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama-Birmingham.
But when Williams faced the SEC's top rush defenses, he has been far less effective. In a 45-23 loss at Alabama (league's No. 3 rush defense, 112.55 yards allowed per game), Williams had eight rushes for 31 yards; In a 28-13 loss at Mississippi State (No. 2, 104.25 rushing yards allowed per game), Williams was limited to a season-low 26 yards on 10 carries.
LSU's rush defense ranks sixth in the SEC (130.73 yards allowed per game), and if the Tigers shut down Williams, they can more easily take advantage of Mond in the pass game.
Mond, who was a teammate of LSU safety Grant Delpit at IMG Academy, has thrown the second-most interceptions in the SEC with eight.
But Texas A&M has a potential matchup nightmare in tight end Jace Sternberger, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior who leads the Aggies in receiving with 729 yards and eight touchdowns.
The last talented tight end LSU faced, Alabama's Irv Smith Jr., had four catches, 64 yards and a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Texas A&M has the No. 2 rush defense in the nation (82.82 yards allowed per game), but it ranks 104th in pass defense (261.7 pass yards allowed per game).
LSU's leading receiver, Justin Jefferson (725 yards, three touchdowns), returned to practice Wednesday after being listed as "questionable" and missing Monday and Tuesday's practices.
With quarterback Joe Burrow coming off a career-high 307 passing yard-performance in a 42-10 win over Rice, he and Jefferson will need to connect again against Texas A&M.