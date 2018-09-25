TUCSON, Ariz. — LSU landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball.
It's the Tigers' fifth national recruiting title after also landing top classes in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2014 by Collegiate Baseball. This is the ninth time in the past 10 years that a Southeastern Conference team has won the recruiting championship.
The Tigers landed 16 newcomers that features seven drafted players. Six were drafted in June while another was chosen in 2017.
The players include: RHP Landon Marceaux (Destrehan), 37th round, Yankees; RHP Cole Henry (Florence High School, Alabama), 38th round, Detroit; C C.J.Willis (Ruston), 39th round, Tampa Bay; RHP Jaden Hill (Ashdown High School, Arkansas), 38th round, St. Louis; OF Giovanni DiGiacomo (Canterbury High School, Naples, Florida), 29th round, Pittsburgh; LHP Easton McMurray (Liberty High School, Bakersfield, California), 37th round, Colorado and C Saul Garza (Howard Junior College, Texas), 31st round in 2017, St. Louis.
The class also includes 1B Cade Beloso (John Curtis), Gatorade Player of The Year in Louisiana; INF Drew Bianco (Oxford High School, Mississippi), 5A Player of The Year in Mississippi; RHP Chase Costello (Pompano Beach High School, Florida); INF Gavin Dugas (Houma Christian), RHP Aaron George (San Jacinto Junior College, Texas) and RHP Will Ripoll (John Curtis).
"This is a great class," LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain said. "We could not be more excited with the way the draft worked out and with the players we have coming in.
"We had quite a few draft risks in this class and were very excited with the outcome of only two signing (Brice Turang first round and Levi Kelly in the eighth round). We were able to land three catchers in this class, which was a very important position in our program to upgrade and improve. We landed nine high-level arms. Out of the top three, we were hoping to get one, and we got all three."
Here's the ranking:
1. LSU
2. Vanderbilt
3. Arizona
4. Louisville
5. Florida
6. Florida St.
7. Clemson
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi St.
10. Alabama
11. North Carolina
12. South Carolina
13. Ole Miss
14. Auburn
15. Texas
16. Texas Tech
17. Missouri
18. Coastal Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Miami
21. Stetson
22. Oklahoma St.
23. Oregon St.
24. Arkansas
25. Kent St.
Volleyball
TIGERS TO HOST NO. 11 FLORIDA: The Tigers (5-8, 0-2 SEC) will be looking to get back on the winning track as it hosts No. 11 Florida (11-3, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The match will air live on SEC Network. The match will be the Tigers’ annual gold match; fans are encouraged to wear gold.
Florida leads the series 43-14.
The Tigers trail the Gators in the all-time series, 14-43. Last year, the Tigers played a close match with the then-No. 1 ranked Gators, falling by scores of 17-25, 24-26, 23-25. The last time the Tigers defeated the Gators was on Nov. 13, 2009 when the Gators were ranked No. 10 in the country.
LSU's Taylor Bannister ranks first in the SEC in kills per set at 4.56 and points per set at 5.07. Both of those numbers are ranked in the top-15 of the country. Her kills per set is 13th in the nation, while her points per set sit at 14th.