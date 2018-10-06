LSU junior wide receiver Jonathan Giles, a Texas Tech transfer, emerged wearing No. 12 instead of No. 7 inside Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday, relinquishing the Tigers’ respected number in the wake of a slump.
Giles has four catches for 20 yards this season — a lesser output than expected for the former Red Raider, who wore No. 9 and led Texas Tech with 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016.
At the start of preseason camp, Ed Orgeron joked that Giles’ 69 catches that season were “more than the last 10 years that our receivers caught balls.”
Giles had one catch for nine yards after two games. Orgeron said after the Southeastern Louisiana game that “we need to get him the ball more, and he needs to make some improvement.”
“He’s going a good job in practice,” Orgeron said. “We just have to feed him the ball.”
Giles had two catches for 10 yards against Auburn, and one catch for a yard against Ole Miss.
Other pregame notes
- The starting lineup on the offensive line is: LT Saahdiq Charles; LG Adrian Magee; C Lloyd Cushenberry; RG Damien Lewis; RT Austin Deculus. It is the sixth different combination this season.
- Depth safeties Eric Monroe and Cameron Lewis were not there during pregame warmups. Orgeron said Monroe would not be ready for the Florida game.