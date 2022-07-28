LEXINGTON, Ky. — Fran Flory, LSU volleyball’s all-time winningest coach, will be inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Flory will join Susan Brewer, Shelton Collier and Rich Luenemann in the AVCA hall. The quartet will be recognized on Dec. 15 in Omaha, Neb.
“I am humbled to be selected into the AVCA Hall of Fame,” Flory said. “This was never anything on my radar. Every day I strived to be true to the sport, true to student-athletes and true to my colleagues. To be recognized in this way is truly an honor. This is not an individual award. It is also a reflection of my amazing staff members throughout the years who made such a difference for me and for our sport.”
Flory retired in December 2021 after 31 years as a head coach, including 24 at LSU. She compiled a 405-302 record with the Tigers, led the team to nine NCAA tournament appearances, seven SEC West titles and an SEC championship title in 2009. Flory tallied 515 career wins with stops at Wittenberg (one season), Southeastern Louisiana (one season) and Kentucky (five seasons).
“Congratulations to, in my opinion, the most deserving coach to be inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame,” said current LSU coach Tonya Johnson. “Fran has devoted her entire life to growing the game of volleyball in the most positive ways. She has had a profound impact on me as a player, a coach and most importantly, as a human being. I truly believe no one is more deserving of this honor.”