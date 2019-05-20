WHO: LSU vs. South Carolina
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 5 seed in the tournament. South Carolina is the No. 12 seed.
RECORDS: LSU is 34-22, 17-13 Southeastern Conference. South Carolina is 28-27, 8-22.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (4-2, 3.26 ERA, 49.2 IP, 12 BB, 60 SO); SC — TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU begins the Southeastern Conference tournament with a single-elimination game. It will move into a double-elimination bracket if it beats South Carolina. Part of the strategy of the SEC tournament is how and when to use pitchers. The Tigers have to win Tuesday, but they can't burn their whole pitching staff.