News broke Tuesday that the NCAA has delivered a notice of allegations to LSU about the men's basketball program under coach Will Wade. It's a major step in the lengthy investigation into Wade, who was caught on an FBI wiretap saying he made a "strong-ass offer" to a recruit.
The notice could potentially mark the end of Wade's tenure at LSU, depending on the nature of the violations and how the school proceeds. LSU can fire Wade without cause if it received a Level I or Level II violation in the notice of allegations, according to his contract.
The NCAA's investigation also includes the football program; despite LSU's efforts to keep the two probes seperate.
At the same time, LSU is fighting a legal battle with former assistant football coach James Cregg, who was fired for what LSU called "blatant violations" of NCAA rules.
The university said Cregg admitted to breaking a rule banning in-person contact with potential student athletes and gifting LSU gear to a recruiting prospect during an NCAA "dead period." But Cregg says the NCAA never sanctioned him and accuses LSU of digging up an excuse to fire him so they could hire a replacement they wanted without paying him.
The two cases are different. But the Wade case is tied into Cregg's legal battle.
Cregg's attorneys argue that LSU treated him in a "drastically different" way than it has treated Wade. They're asking the courts to force LSU to turn over internal documents about Wade's case.
LSU argues the records are irrelevant, since they don't involve Cregg. But Cregg's attorneys argue they could show LSU administrators going easy on Wade while cracking down on him.
"We have to find out how other people were treated," Whittington argued to Fields. "It goes toward intent."
The judge in Cregg's case has said he intends to rule on the Wade records issue on Friday.
Staff writers Joe Gyan, Wilson Alexander and Amie Just contributed to this story.