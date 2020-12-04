LSU will officially finish its regular season with a home game against Ole Miss on Dec. 19.
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday its revised plan to finish out the regular season with games that were postponed due to coronavirus issues or were pushed back to fit in other games that had been postponed.
LSU had to postpone its Nov. 14 game against Alabama due to a coronavirus outbreak and contact tracing within the LSU football program, and the SEC eventually rescheduled the rivalry for Dec. 5.
In doing so, the SEC had to postpone LSU's home game against Ole Miss, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 5. The league could not place the game on Dec. 12 (a date set aside for postponed games) because LSU's Oct. 17 game at Florida had already been postponed to Dec. 12 due to positive testing and contact tracing within the Gators program.
The SEC officially announced Friday that LSU's game at Florida will be played on Dec. 12. The announcement included a full list of 11 games that were reshuffled:
Dec. 12
- LSU at Florida
- Auburn at Mississippi State
- Georgia at Missouri
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M
- Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- Alabama at Arkansas
Dec. 19
- Texas A&M at Tennessee
- Ole Miss at LSU
- Missouri at Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt at Georgia
- SEC Championship Game
There are still coronavirus issues that may throw a wrench in the SEC's final two weekends.
Vanderbilt had to postpone its game against Georgia this weekend due to positive testing and contact tracing, and the game will now be played on Dec. 19.
If Georgia wins the East Division, it will have to declare its game against Vanderbilt a no-contest, since the SEC Championship is on the same date.
Ole Miss announced Friday that it was pausing team activities until at least next Wednesday due to coronavirus positives and contact tracing.
The Rebels are scheduled to play at Texas A&M on Dec. 12, and, if that game cannot be played, the SEC would have an interest in preserving the No. 5 Aggies' full schedule in order to not hurt their chances of being selected in the College Football Playoff.
That could mean moving Texas A&M's game at Tennessee from Dec. 19 to Dec. 12, if the league offices know Ole Miss cannot play by next Monday, which would mean, if the Aggies still needed to play Ole Miss, they'd have to bump LSU's game against Ole Miss off the schedule.
The SEC, which is the only FBS league to not outright cancel a football game this season, has made alternative plans if Texas A&M qualifies for the SEC Championship Game. Their game against Tennessee on that same date would be declared a no-contest.
No. 1 Alabama can clinch the West Division with a win against LSU on Saturday.