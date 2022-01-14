Will Wade reeled in another five-star athlete when combo guard Marvel Allen became the first commitment for LSU's 2023 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Allen, who plays for Calvary Christian Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, made the nonbinding commitment Friday night.
He is ranked as the nation's No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports industry-generated composite listing. Allen is rated as the No. 4 point guard nationally and is currently the No. 2 overall prospect in Florida.
After visiting LSU in October, Allen chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Memphis, Maryland, Ohio State and Arizona State.
Allen is the second five-star recruit to pick LSU in the past three months as 2022.
Forward Julian Phillips chose the Tigers in October and made it official in the early signing period in November.
The 6-8, 200-pound Phillips, who is playing this season for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect by 247Sports.
Wade also signed 6-8 four-star forward Devin Ree of Terry, Mississippi, for the Class of 2022 in November.
If he signs next November, Allen will be the seventh five-star recruit to pick LSU since Wade took over in March 2017.
The others are Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams (2018), Trendon Watford (2019), Cam Thomas (2020), Efton Reid (2021) and Phillips (2022).