AUSTIN, Texas — Unlike some coaches, Will Wade would be excited to play in the Southeastern Conference/Big 12 Challenge even if he wasn’t going against one of his mentors.
There’s a lot more to it than that as far as Wade is concerned.
The opportunity for LSU to play in the Challenge for the first time in three seasons and work on its postseason résumé far outweighs the concern that the Tigers will lose some momentum from a 6-0 league start when it steps out of conference play.
Getting a chance to match up with Texas coach Shaka Smart, who gave Wade a chance to launch his own head coaching career, is a bonus as far as the Tigers’ coach is concerned.
The focus, of course, will be on an opportunity to rack up a Quad 1 road win when LSU (14-4, 6-0 SEC) meets Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Frank Erwin Center.
It will be the first appearance for LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge since the Tigers lost at Texas Tech in 2017, the year before Wade was hired.
Overall, LSU is 1-2 in the annual 10-game series between the two conferences.
“We haven’t been in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in a couple of years,” Wade said Thursday, “so we’re excited to be back in it and hopefully represent the SEC well.”
While that’s important, a résumé-building win is the main objective.
LSU was 25th in the NET rankings as of Friday, so Wade knows what a win at Texas would mean going back into conference play next week.
A victory in this spot would be huge since LSU lost earlier at VCU, to USC in a virtual road game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and to Utah State on a neutral court — each by two points.
An 11-point loss to East Tennessee State at home didn’t help things, so a signature road win is the prize that Wade is really after in the Challenge.
“In nonconference, we haven’t played as well as we needed to,” he said Thursday. “We have, obviously, a very good win over Liberty here at home. We don’t really have much to hang our hat on away from home.
“This is a great opportunity for us to get a big win, a quad one win away from home, and tack that on to our NCAA tournament resume. There’s a lot going on for us in this game, so it’s a big opportunity for us.”
The matchup with Smart will be special since it was Smart who gave Wade, then just 26 years old, his first opportunity to be a top assistant after two years at Harvard.
When Smart got his first head coaching job at VCU in 2009, his first hire was Wade. Smart knew Wade from working youth camps and during a brief stint at Clemson, where Wade was a student-manager and later director of operations for Oliver Purnell.
Wade worked for Smart for four seasons, including 2011 when VCU made an improbable run to the Final Four, before the 30-year-old Wade departed to become the head coach at Chattanooga.
Two years later, Wade succeeded Smart at VCU when Smart left for Texas. After Wade was hired at LSU, he and Smart had their teams play in NCAA-approved preseason scrimmages in 2017 and ’18.
But this isn’t the same thing for Wade, who said he and Smart stay in touch via text. They often ask each other what they think about their teams and root for each other, Wade said, except for this game.
“It’ll be different when we hit the court and I’m on the other sideline,” Wade said. “I wouldn’t be in coaching if it weren’t for him. I certainly wouldn’t be a head coach, and I wouldn’t have been the head coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga at such a young age if I didn’t work for him and weren’t on his staff.
“I owe almost a vast majority of my career to him. I’ve worked with him longer than anybody else I’ve worked for as an assistant, so a lot of the things we do in our program are built around what he does.”
Wade absorbed a lot from Smart in their four years together at VCU, with the most important thing being relationships you have with the players.
Smart, 42, said he could see Wade was willing to put in the work during their time at camps and while at Clemson.
“When I got the VCU job, Will had impressed me so much in our time together that it was really easy to say, ‘Hey, here’s a guy that I think can come in and work extremely hard and be passionate about the guys on our team and be part of something bigger than himself,’” Smart said.
It didn’t hurt that he had seen it before at Clemson, Smart said.
“Will was our operations guy and his attention to detail was just through the roof,” he said. “Again, just what he added to the program, from the standpoint of work ethic and determination, was really, really special.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Texas
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas
TV: ESPN
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Briefly
• LSU is 1-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, winning at West Virginia and losing at home to Oklahoma and at Texas Tech.
• Skylar Mays, who had four steals in Tuesday's win over Florida, needs just four more to reach 200 for his four-year career.
• LSU has a 19-11 lead in the series, but is 4-5 in Austin. In their last meeting, Texas won 76-75 on Dec. 10, 2006 in Houston.
Probable lineups
LSU (14-4, 6-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 11.8 4.7*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.1 4.7
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.8 8.1
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.7 6.8
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.7 6.6
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.3 4.0
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.9 2.1
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.1 0.4
* assists
Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Matt Coleman 6-2 Jr. 12.2 4.3*
G Courtney Ramey 6-3 So. 10.7 3.6*
G Jase Febres 6-5 Jr. 10.4 2.4
F Jericho Sims 6-9 Jr. 9.3 7.8
F Kamaka Hepa 6-9 So. 3.1 1.7
Key reserves
G Andrew Jones 6-4 So. 10.3 2.2
F Kai Jones 6-11 Fr. 2.9 2.6
F Gerald Liddell 6-8 So. 4.4 3.3
* assistsè