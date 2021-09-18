Almost two dozen unavailable players stood on LSU’s sideline for the second straight week, but the Tigers also showed signs of improving health as a handful of players returned Saturday night against Central Michigan.

Sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern and freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers dressed out for the first time this season. Safety Todd Harris Jr. were available to play after a one-game absence, as was freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

LSU still had at least 22 players who weren’t dressed out, including safety Jay Ward, defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Sage Ryan, wide receiver Trey Palmer and four offensive linemen.

The unavailable players were:

John Emery Jr., RB

Jay Ward, DB

Josh White, LB

Ali Gaye, DE

Jontre Kirklin, WR

Myles Brennan, QB

Sage Ryan, DB

Zavier Carter, DE

Armoni Goodwin, RB

Tre Bradford, RB

Greg Penn III, LB

Trey Palmer, WR

Aaron Moffitt, TE

Matt Jayne, LB

Soni Fonua, DE

Jared Small, LB

Cam Wire, OT

Charles Turner, OL

Anthony Bradford, OL

Thomas Perry, OL

LJ Gilyot, WR

Glen Logan, DT

Coach Ed Orgeron had said this week Ward was "very doubtful" to play and Gaye would miss the game. He described McGlothern as "questionable."

Most of the absences have been injury related. Emery, Fonua and Kirklin missed their third straight games because of academic issues.

Without Wire, redshirt freshman Xavier Hill started for the second straight game at left tackle. He was the only backup elevated to the starting lineup as right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus returned as expected.